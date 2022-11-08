Read full article on original website
PWMania
Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (11/7/22) and SmackDown (11/11/22)
Coming out of Crown Jewel and going into Survivor Series the card is already beginning to take its final form. RAW set its women’s War Games while Smackdown did the same for the men. And in a huge moment on RAW, the Money in the Bank is no more for Austin Theory.
PWMania
WWE World Cup Plans Change as Tournament Begins, GUNTHER’s Title Defense, Next Matches
During this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament began. Santos Escobar represented Mexico, Shinsuke Nakamura represented Japan, Braun Strowman represented the United States, Jinder Mahal represented India, Butch represented England, Sami Zayn represented Canada, Mustafa Ali represented Pakistan, and Ricochet represented the United States in the eight-man tournament.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will face Santos Escobar in the first round of the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament on tonight’s live show. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will give the winner a future title shot. According to PWInsider, the following World Cup competitors are scheduled to compete as of this afternoon:
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing a Top Independent Star
According to reports, WWE is interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The company is looking to sign top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current World Champion of Warrior...
PWMania
Backstage News on Mustafa Ali’s WWE Status Following World Cup Participation, Ali Comments
Mustafa Ali, along with seven other blue brand Superstars, was announced for the WWE SmackDown World Cup on Friday night, but he is not yet a full-time SmackDown roster member. Ali is currently working a program on RAW with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, and the World Cup announcement...
PWMania
Austin Theory: Sleeping with the Fishes?
This past Monday night on Raw, Austin Theory finally cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. I imagined that discussing the outcome of a Theory cash-in would be regarding a scenario where he finally confronted Roman Reigns. Win or lose, he would be better off for having made the valiant attempt. Now just a few days removed from it happening, I still cannot believe what actually transpired. Is this the first burial of the Triple H regime? Is this just trying to avoid Theory taking a big loss to Roman Reigns? Is it Theory getting set for a bigger push at a later date? There are way more questions than answers right now, but one thing is for certain: this did not make any sense at all.
PWMania
Road Dogg Looks Back At Infamous Backstage Fight In WWE, Comments On Recent Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
PWMania
WWE Referee Received Bonus From Vince McMahon for Genuine 3 Count in CM Punk Match
CM Punk faced off against Jack Swagger during a match that aired on a 2012 episode of WWE RAW. Despite the fact that Swagger appeared to raise his shoulder just before the three-count, he was still counted out for the pinfall defeat, making the ending of the match notable. Although the match itself may be forgotten, the manner in which it ended is noteworthy.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says Paul “Triple H” Levesque Shouldn’t Bring CM Punk Back To WWE
If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
PWMania
How Often Saraya Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks, and More
Saraya was only recently medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have told her that she can begin with one match per month, but that will change. As previously stated, Saraya was cleared for in-ring action on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Following last night’s Dynamite, Saraya took to Twitter to reveal a letter from her doctor proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also praised AEW for the Full Gear card, addressed criticism, and asked fans to name her moves. The article can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey For SmackDown Women’s Title Set For WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2022
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Shotzi emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
