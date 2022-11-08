This past Monday night on Raw, Austin Theory finally cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. I imagined that discussing the outcome of a Theory cash-in would be regarding a scenario where he finally confronted Roman Reigns. Win or lose, he would be better off for having made the valiant attempt. Now just a few days removed from it happening, I still cannot believe what actually transpired. Is this the first burial of the Triple H regime? Is this just trying to avoid Theory taking a big loss to Roman Reigns? Is it Theory getting set for a bigger push at a later date? There are way more questions than answers right now, but one thing is for certain: this did not make any sense at all.

1 DAY AGO