ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (11/7/22) and SmackDown (11/11/22)

Coming out of Crown Jewel and going into Survivor Series the card is already beginning to take its final form. RAW set its women’s War Games while Smackdown did the same for the men. And in a huge moment on RAW, the Money in the Bank is no more for Austin Theory.
PWMania

WWE World Cup Plans Change as Tournament Begins, GUNTHER’s Title Defense, Next Matches

During this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament began. Santos Escobar represented Mexico, Shinsuke Nakamura represented Japan, Braun Strowman represented the United States, Jinder Mahal represented India, Butch represented England, Sami Zayn represented Canada, Mustafa Ali represented Pakistan, and Ricochet represented the United States in the eight-man tournament.
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors Revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura will face Santos Escobar in the first round of the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament on tonight’s live show. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will give the winner a future title shot. According to PWInsider, the following World Cup competitors are scheduled to compete as of this afternoon:
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing a Top Independent Star

According to reports, WWE is interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The company is looking to sign top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current World Champion of Warrior...
PWMania

Austin Theory: Sleeping with the Fishes?

This past Monday night on Raw, Austin Theory finally cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. I imagined that discussing the outcome of a Theory cash-in would be regarding a scenario where he finally confronted Roman Reigns. Win or lose, he would be better off for having made the valiant attempt. Now just a few days removed from it happening, I still cannot believe what actually transpired. Is this the first burial of the Triple H regime? Is this just trying to avoid Theory taking a big loss to Roman Reigns? Is it Theory getting set for a bigger push at a later date? There are way more questions than answers right now, but one thing is for certain: this did not make any sense at all.
PWMania

WWE Referee Received Bonus From Vince McMahon for Genuine 3 Count in CM Punk Match

CM Punk faced off against Jack Swagger during a match that aired on a 2012 episode of WWE RAW. Despite the fact that Swagger appeared to raise his shoulder just before the three-count, he was still counted out for the pinfall defeat, making the ending of the match notable. Although the match itself may be forgotten, the manner in which it ended is noteworthy.
PWMania

How Often Saraya Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks, and More

Saraya was only recently medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have told her that she can begin with one match per month, but that will change. As previously stated, Saraya was cleared for in-ring action on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Following last night’s Dynamite, Saraya took to Twitter to reveal a letter from her doctor proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also praised AEW for the Full Gear card, addressed criticism, and asked fans to name her moves. The article can be found by clicking here.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy