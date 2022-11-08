The night the dog died, I was sound asleep tucked away in the corner of my massive room on the third floor of Davenport College. It was a troublesome sleep cluttered with the hope that maybe the dog — old, smelly and blind — would tough out the trouble he got himself into. What that exact trouble was, my mother did not know when she called that evening to tell me. The dog had been punctured deep with something sharp. Perhaps it was a spider of the kinds the Texas kids are terrified of — long, brown and spindly with a knack for hiding in dark places. Or maybe it was the thorns of the ornamental candelabra that sprouted up and towered over the living room like a corroded brass imitation of a grape vine. The dog could not see and was always running headfirst into the ends of tables and the pink plaster of the corridor walls. Perhaps he had run into a prickly situation, of which no one would ever know and he would never tell. Whatever it was that stung, stabbed, or stuck him, it cost him his life.

