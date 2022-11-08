ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term in the western battleground state, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Horsford joined Democratic Rep....
NEVADA STATE

