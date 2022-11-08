Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Stefanie Stalheim named new Minot City Attorney
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot has a new full-time city attorney. The city council formally appointed Stefanie Stalheim to the position earlier this week. Stalheim was born and raised in Mohall and studied law at the University of North Dakota. She’s served as Assistant City Attorney...
KFYR-TV
John Fjeldahl and Jason Olson elected to Ward County Commision
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Voters in Ward County elected John Fjeldahl and Jason Olson to the county commission, defeating Alan Walter and Lance Makeeff. With all precincts reporting, John Fjeldahl received 28.9% of the vote, Jason Olson got 28.7% of the vote, Alan Walter received 27.3% of the vote, and Lance Makeeff got 14.5% of the vote.
KFYR-TV
Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North Dakota for the November 7 Powerball drawing. One $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minot and the other $100,000 ticket prize was won in Mandan. The $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, resetting the jackpot...
Crumbl Cookies in Minot opens November 18
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
KFYR-TV
Conviction upheld in Minot murder, case remanded for resentencing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a 32-year-old man charged with fatally shooting his father in May 2019 but ordered him to be resentenced in district court. Christopher Vickerman is currently serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his...
KFYR-TV
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
KFYR-TV
Approaching storm already impacting air travel in western ND
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The approaching storm is already impacting some air travel to and from our viewing area from out west. All arrivals and departures of United Flights between Denver, and Minot, Bismarck, and Dickinson were canceled, as well as American flights between Dallas and Bismarck. There were...
KFYR-TV
Minot Veterans Day event canceled due to weather
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Veterans Day ceremony planned for 11 a.m. at the Minot Armory next to the city auditorium has been canceled due to weather. Organizers told Your News Leader the cancelation was for the safety of their patrons. There are no plans to reschedule. The event typically...
KFYR-TV
Minot Hot Tots name head coach for inaugural season
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We now know who will be the first head coach of Minot’s new Northwoods League team. The Minot Hot Tots announced Mitch Gallagher as the coach for their first season at Corbett Field. Gallagher played college ball for two years each at Pepperdine and...
