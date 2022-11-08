Vote for Borden's Baller of the Year as we honor Middlesex County football players

As the football analyst for MyCentralJersey.com, it is my pleasure to introduce the 24 players, one from each Middlesex County football-playing school, who I have selected to the 8th annual Borden’s Ballers football team.

It is now up to the readership and football fans to choose one winner from the 24 nominees to be named the “Borden’s Baller of the Year.”

All may cast their vote on the ballot found at the end of this story. Voting will close on Sunday, Nov.13 at noon.

The player with the most votes will be featured in a story that will appear online at MyCentralJersey.com as well as in print in the Home News Tribune. In addition, the player will receive a special commemorative plaque courtesy of the newspaper.

All players will receive an Adidas long sleeve t-shirt with the Borden’s Ballers logo on the front and their name and school on the back.

These 24 players and their teammates have been challenged since the early season openers on the weekend of August 25-27 up through the end of the regular season on the weekend of October 21-22 and the start of the playoffs on October 28, which will finally culminate with the crowning of the first ever overall Group Championships on the first weekend in December.

The 2022 Borden’s Ballers have learned to adapt and to not take for granted the time spent with teammates in off-season conditioning, summer workouts, game preparation and, finally, the weekly thrill of competition.

The selection process was not easy as there are so many outstanding players in Middlesex County. Therefore, I have recognized an honorable mention list which can be found at the end of the player profiles.

The following criteria was used to select each of these weekend warriors who make up Borden’s Ballers Class of 2022:

Performance: an athlete who has played at a high level throughout the season

Leadership: a player who epitomizes the adage, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going”

Camaraderie: a teammate who can be relied upon as a positive influence under any situation

Intangibles: someone who thrives in crunch time, represents his or her program and school well, is coachable and has what I call, “ganas,” heart or an intense desire

Big Central Football Conference American Gold

St. Joseph – Jeremy DeCaro : “A humble leader who brings his A-game week in and week out, this Falcon junior athlete can play running back, wide receiver and he is the backup quarterback if need be. He leads the team with 28 receptions for 528 yards and 4 touchdowns, while ranking second in rushing yardage with 380 yards and a team-high 6 rushing touchdowns. DeCaro is 5 for 6 in passing attempts with one TD pass. His impact on the defensive side is equally impressive as he is St. Joseph’s second-leading defender with 55 tackles, one interception and a tackle for a loss.”

Big Central Football Conference National Gold

Piscataway – Antonio Rivera: “Rivera has been one of those dynamic players whose speed has been instrumental in the Chiefs quick return to the playoffs after having experienced a shutdown of the program in 2020 and winless campaign in 2021. Piscataway finished a 6-3 season while sharing the Big Central Conference National Gold Division title with Old Bridge and South Brunswick. Rivera rushed for 756 yards and 10 touchdowns, scored on 3 kick returns, and recorded 20 tackles on defense.”

East Brunswick – Ben Solimini : “The returning second-team All-Area quarterback accounted for 2,816 yards of offense for the Bears the past two seasons while scoring 20 rushing touchdowns and throwing 10 TD passes in an option offense. The shifty runner was an integral part of East Brunswick’s playoff run in 2021 and was able to give the Bears a win in their final game of the 2022 season by rushing 13 times for 222 yards and three scores while being perfect on 3 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.”

Monroe – Aidan Lane : “Lane made his presence known in all three phases of the game as the senior led the Falcons with 34 receptions for 399 yards and 7 touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 81 yards and two scores while also returning a kickoff for 70 yards while reaching paydirt. On defense, the two-year starter recorded over 60 tackles and had three interceptions in 17 games.”

Old Bridge – Dan Hennessey : “Hennessey proved to be the top running threat for the Knights under rookie head coach Matt Donaghue who mixed the run and pass equally in their spread offense. He averaged 104.2 yards on the ground in nine games while reaching paydirt for 10 touchdowns. Old Bridge finished their season at 5-5 while qualifying for the playoffs. The gritty back had his longest run of the season for 99-yards versus East Brunswick in the Battle of Route 18.”

South Brunswick – Jacob Brokaw : “A talented athlete who plays multiple positions for the Vikings, Brokaw is the leader in rushing yardage (90-484 yds, 4 TDs), third in receptions with nine catches and one TD and he has two touchdowns throws for 100 yards. Defensively, Brokaw used his outstanding leaping ability in defending the pass as he is one of the GMC’s top long and triple jumpers in the spring. Jacob has recently garnered his first offer from Marist College and looks to be receiving interest from other FCS football programs.”

Big Central Football Conference National Silver

Edison – Matt Yascko Jr. : “The two-time All-Area quarterback has the Eagles poised to capture the Central Jersey Group 5 Sectional Championship next weekend after rallying his team to a thrilling 33-31 semifinal win at North Brunswick, in what some may say was one of the greatest high school playoff games in Middlesex County football history. The calm, cool and collected signal caller has shown that he can handle the pressure when the game is on the line, whether it be through the air on the ground or by setting up his teammate to kick the winning field goal. Don’t be surprised if Edison defeats the Lenape Indians next Friday night in Medford since their veteran leader is battle tested!”

New Brunswick – Yasir Johnson : “A three-year starter for New Brunswick, as well as a two-year captain, Johnson has quietly led his team at running back and as a linebacker. He recently completed his senior season with 110 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and five quarterback sacks. This physical Zebra, who boasts a 3.6 GPA, has the athletic potential to be on a college roster next season representing his hometown.”

North Brunswick – Zahmir Dawud : “The Raiders’ 100-meter school record holder burst on the scene this season in all three phases of the game as a dynamic athlete who aligned in the backfield, at wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. The team’s leading receiver and second in rushing yardage, Dawud was a threat to go the distance every time he touched the ball. Defensively, he excelled in pass coverage and could chase you down from the backside. With multiple offers from FCS and Ivy league programs, the future is bright for this North Brunswick speedster!”

Sayreville – Caidan Holmes : “As a four-year starter for the Bombers, Holmes has played with incredible poise and passion while doing whatever was needed to help his team win on Friday nights. When Sayreville lost their starting quarterback in their opener against Phillipsburg, Caidan kept his hometown team in the game while running the offense. His grit, toughness and leadership helped his teammates give the Stateliners their greatest challenge so far this season. You can be sure of this; he will be making plays at the collegiate level next year too!”

Big Central Football Conference Liberty Gold

Woodbridge – AJ Bosch : “Alexander Bosch V made an impact early as a sophomore at the Battle at the Beach versus Winslow Twp when he caught a simple hitch route and raced to the end zone untouched! He would set the stage letting everyone know he can be a game changer. AJ’s two-year stats are incredible as he has caught 91 passes for 1,243 yards and 15 touchdowns. When utilizing his talent in the running game this year, the junior carried the ball 80 times for 455 yards and seven scores. As a kick returner, he amassed 354 yards when the opposition dared to kick to him. Defensively, he is a complete player in coverage with five interceptions and nearly 100 tackles in two years.”

Colonia – Jaeden Jones : “Colonia’s 8-2 record may have surprised many pundits but not the Patriots coaching staff as they converted the talented Jones from running back to quarterback. It was no secret who would get the bulk of the carries, however, you had to respect his arm too as he worked to make himself a dual threat. Jaeden accounted for more than 2,700 yards of offense on the ground and in the air while rushing for 19 scores and throwing for six. Defensively from his safety position he averaged eight tackles per game with two interceptions.”

J.F. Kennedy – Angel Ruiz : “The athletic Mustang receiver was difficult to cover and had a pair of soft hands and great leaping ability. Under rookie head coach Mike Henderson, the Kennedy offense progressed throughout the season with Ruiz snaring 38 passes for 537 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a solid defensive back averaging five tackles a game with one interception.”

Perth Amboy – Angel Alvarado : “Alvarado was the leading rusher for the Panthers spread offense carrying the ball on the average of 10 times a game for 694 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he played linebacker and had 27 tackles and two tackles for a loss and two sacks. An emotional leader for Perth Amboy, this senior Panther brought the intensity day in and day out.”

Big Central Football Conference United Gold

St. Thomas Aquinas – Najee Lovejoy : “The returning All-Area defensive back just might have the BCC’s longest interception for a touchdown versus Hillside as he snared the pass thrown over the middle for 102 yards racing down the home sideline in a closely contested 17-7 victory. Lovejoy had three interceptions and 57 tackles on the season with one fumble recovery and a safety. Offensively, he was a solid route runner and could make the tough catch grabbing 24 balls for 229 yards. As a kick returner, he was able to take it to the house should the opposition mistakenly kick to him!”

Big Central Football Conference United Silver

Carteret – Jakir Thomas “The sophomore Thomas showed off his track speed and jumping ability in the Ramblers newly installed spread offense which utilized the speed and athleticism of the team’s sophomore and junior classes. The diminutive but shifty back rushed for 1,100 yards and nine scores helping Carteret to a 7-4 record. Defensively, he played corner back and displayed his jumping ability while covering opposing wide receivers.”

South Plainfield – Jason Greer : “As one of the team’s many offensive weapons, the Tigers were able to go undefeated at 8-0 in the regular season winning the Big Central Conference United Silver Division. Greer would pound the rock on the inside while his fellow backfield mates gashed the outside. Athletically, the 6-foor-2, 190-pound defensive end was a force on the outside, averaging eight tackles a game and having nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage.”

J.P. Stevens – Marcella Iversen : “As the school’s first female on the football team, the former dancer played wide receiver and defensive back for the J.P. Stevens football program. Her coach said she was the hardest worker in the weight room during the off-season and that she was a natural leader. Iverson became the first female to score a two-point conversion for the Hawks versus South Plainfield and only the second to do so in the state. Marcella has been nominated for the Heart of A Giant Award and has been an inspiration for other girls who want to pursue their dream of playing on Friday nights!”

Big Central Football Conference Patriot Gold

South River – Joseph Lepore : “When you hear the name Lepore in South River, you know there is a family history that is deeply rooted in the fabric of the small town. Joseph lived up to that name and the ideals instilled by his grandfather Michael Sr. and passed down to his father Steven and uncle Mike Jr. The standout receiver, defensive back, running back, quarterback and kick returner, never came off the field as the Rams fought through injuries and youthful inexperience. He was a true leader in every sense of the word!”

Big Central Football Conference Patriot Silver

Metuchen – Aidan O’Leary : “Aidan was a great motivator for his teammates under rookie head coach Justin Leitner, who brought back some of that old-school Bulldog toughness he learned under his mentor. The senior wide receiver and linebacker was one of the go-to guys on offense with 12 catches and a touchdown, while also being one of the top defenders with 32 tackles, a fumble recovery and one tackle for a loss.”

Big Central Football Conference Freedom Gold

Highland Park– Danny Starcevic : “The 6-7, 240-pound defensive end and tight end for the Owls has been an integral part in the re-building process for Highland Park football. The All-Division tight end had four sacks and 13 receptions this past season and has steadily developed into someone who can play at the next level. With a 3.56 GPA, Starcevic should be on several college programs’ radar.”

Spotswood – Patrick Petscavage : “Petscavage was one of the seniors rookie head coach Chris Meagher counted on to bring the Chargers back to their winning ways. The two-way lineman was instrumental in the team’s turnaround with a 7-3 record in 2022 helping the offense amass over 2,600 yards and 26 touchdowns. As a defender, he led the team in sacks and was one of the top tacklers. With a 4.3 GPA, you can be assured that Patrick will be playing football at a school with an outstanding academic reputation.”

Big Central Football Conference Freedom Silver

Middlesex – Mehki Parks : “Injured much of his junior season, Parks made the most of his senior season under his new veteran head coach Phlip McGuane. He was the leading receiver with 11 receptions and three scores and the top rusher with 278 yards and two runs to paydirt in the Blue Jays’ newly installed Wing-T offense which utilizes four different ball carriers. Mehki took advantage of his track speed as he was a quality defender and kick returner scoring for Middlesex on a punt return.”

Dunellen – Chiekezie Ogbuewu : “The junior running back and linebacker was the workhorse for the undermanned Dunellen football team which played with about 17 healthy players. His speed made him a threat to go the distance should he find a crease in the single-wing offense, which has the linemen basically foot to foot at the line of scrimmage. Chiekezie carried the ball 114 times for 895 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also Dunellen’s top tackler while also recording eight tackles for a loss and six quarterback sacks. He epitomizes what it is to be a Destroyer; they don’t back down!”

Honorable Mention

Carteret – Hezekiah Ragland

Colonia – Patrick Miller

Dunellen – Aidan Sangiray

East Brunswick – Jamil Davis

Edison – Selbin Sabio

Highland Park – Anthony Adeniji

J.F. Kennedy – Evan Richardson

J.P. Stevens – Saket Pabba

Metuchen – Evan Toth

Middlesex – Anthony Gonzalez

Monroe – Chris Chaves

New Brunswick – Eli Rodriguez

North Brunswick – Frankie Garbolino

Old Bridge – Brady Cavallaro

Perth Amboy – Albin Castaño Pérez

Piscataway – Keere Rawls

Sayreville – Zaimer Wright

South Brunswick – Khiri Summers

South Plainfield – Zachary Bolesta

South River – Joseph Lakatos

Spotswood – Trey Lazar

St. Thomas Aquinas – Jayden Young

St. Joseph – Christian Magliacano

Woodbridge – Lazaro Lisojo

If the poll does not appear below, please refresh this page. The poll generally loads better on desktop and laptop rather than mobile devices. Also, if possible, please avoid using the Firefox browser. MyCentralJersey.com expects all voters to adhere to NJSIAA rules, conducting themselves in a sportsmanlike fashion. Thanks for taking the time to vote.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Vote for Borden's Baller of the Year as we honor Middlesex County football players