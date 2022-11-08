Kansas State basketball rolls in Jerome Tang's coaching debut: 4 takeaways from the game

MANHATTAN — The Jerome Tang coaching era is underway and off to a flying start.

Kansas State showed an overmatched Texas-Rio Grande Valley team no mercy on Monday night, racing to a 20-point lead in the first nine minutes and rolling to a 93-59 victory over the Vaqueros.

The Wildcats led 52-26 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

Here are four takeaways from a K-State romp:

Everybody have fun tonight

With K-State jumping out to the quick double-digit lead, Tang went to his bench early and often, and all 10 scholarship players who suited up saw plenty of action. Six different Wildcats scored in double figures.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell led the balanced attack with 14 points each, while Keyontae Johnson had 13, Abayomi Iyiola 12, and Ismael Massoud and Desi Sills 10 each.

Freshman guard Dorian Finister was the only one not to crack the scoring column.

Tang said after the game that freshman forward Taj Manning, sophomore guard Anthony Thomas and sophomore center Jerrell Colbert will redshirt this season.

Keyontae Johnson hits the ground running

Nearly two years after he last played in an official game, K-State forward Keyontae Johnson didn't look rusty at all, scoring 11 first-half points and finishing with 13 points and four assists.

Johnson played two-plus seasons at Florida, but collapsed on the court during a Dec. 12, 2020 game at Florida State and was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition, and didn't play again for the Gators.

After receiving his degree from Florida this past spring, Johnson transferred to K-State and was cleared medically a little over two months ago, allowing him to get back on the court. He was not allowed to work out during his hiatus, but he apparently has made up for lost time.

Johnson played 16 minutes in the first half against UTRGV and 26 for the game.

Johnson was picked as the SEC preseason player of the year in 2020 and considered a first-round NBA draft prospect before going down in the fourth game of the year.

Nowell, Nowell

Point guard Markquis Nowell picked up where he left off last season, firing up the crowd with his playmaking and perimeter shooting.

Nowell who along with Ismael Massoud were the only players back from last year's team, hit two 3-pointers and dished out six assists in the first half alone. He drained another three early in the second period and finished with 14 points and seven assists in 25 minutes.

Student section alive and well

When he arrived at K-State, Jerome Tang expressed his admiration for the Wildcat student section, which was instrumental in Bramlage Coliseum's "Octagon of Doom," moniker. He saw the students up close and personal plenty of times as a Baylor assistant.

Tang already has struck a chord with the students, who didn't disappoint for his official debut as they filled three sections and made their voices heard. An 8 p.m. Monday start — K-State's women played their season opener against Central Arkansas at 5:30 as the front end of a doubleheader — left plenty of empty seats through the rest of the arena, but expect that to change.

There clearly is a new energy not seen at Bramlage since 2019, when the Wildcats won a Big 12 title. Attendance had steadily dwindled over three straight losing seasons under Bruce Weber.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball rolls in Jerome Tang's coaching debut: 4 takeaways from the game