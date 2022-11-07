Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home pricesThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticketThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Amazon Solar + Storage Project breaks ground in AdelantoThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
4newsplus.com
Eleven “Bells” Ring Out Beginning Of Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
Continuing a tradition bringing together the community to honor her Military Veterans, members of the Tri-Community Area will gather Friday, November 11th, for the 13th annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held special as locals practice the historical Armistice Day observance that Veterans Day stems from. Veteran Memorial volunteer Ron Jaqua will strike Eleven bells on the Armistice Day Bell to signal the beginning of the formal ceremony, precisely at 11 a.m., the time of signing of the “armistice” ending the “War to end all wars, World War I.”
iecn.com
85-year Colton resident Alfred Ochoa honored with street banner ahead of Veterans Day
On November 1, Recreation Manager Heidi Strutz and the Colton City Council honored and recognized Alfred Ochoa with a street banner and miniature of his banner, ahead of Veterans Day. Ochoa, who served in the U.S. Army between 1963 and 1965, was accompanied by his Son Alfred, and his wife...
4newsplus.com
Things To Do This Weekend: November 11-13, 2022
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 12th and the Tri-Community is committed to honoring those who have served our country. Ceremonies will be taking place in both Wrightwood and in Phelan on Friday morning. You can continue to honor Veterans Day by supporting the Phelan VFW Post #9415 at their Friday Night Steak Dinner. The VFW will even host a Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
ukenreport.com
Free Veterans Day Fishing at Lake Cahuilla
LA QUINTA – As a way to say thank you and to honor all who have served our country, Riverside County is providing them with free admission and fishing at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is open Veterans...
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi camps
Joseph Alexander was held at Auschwitz-Birkenau and 11 other Nazi camps.(Frederick Wallace/Unsplash) Holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander will mark his 100th birthday on November 20 by speaking at a Los Angeles museum about his experiences at Auschwitz-Birkenau, Dachau and 10 other Nazi camps.
iecn.com
NSG’s 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway is being held at The Rialto Farmers Market on November 16
It’s imperative that every family in need across the Inland Empire has a turkey to enjoy this forthcoming Thanksgiving holiday. That’s why Never Stop Grinding Impact partnered with Healthy Rialto to host the giveaway at the already established Farmers Market, which is held every Wednesday, between 10 AM to 2 PM, rain or shine.
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles
Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.
4newsplus.com
Wrightwood’s Got Dance! Yes, They Do!
The Wrightwood Property Owners Association is excited about a new fundraiser. Do you remember when Social Dances were held at the Community Building? What if you were offered the opportunity to learn and practice those fun rhythms and steps in a social dance class? A class where fun is the objective? And what if these dance classes culminated with a celebration at a Big Band evening event? An evening of Fox Trot, Lindy Hop, Charleston, and the East Coast Swing is being planned for next year: The Big Band Bash on April 22, 2023.
thequakercampus.org
The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier
While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
4newsplus.com
Movie Review of Wrightwood Arts Center Documentary “The Inspiration You Find: Exploring Arts in Wrightwood”
On Sunday, October 16th, the Wrightwood Arts Center hosted the world premiere of the short film “The Inspiration You Find: Exploring Arts in Wrightwood.” The event was held in the evening at the Wrightwood Place, and many attended to watch the highly anticipated documentary about the arts culture in Wrightwood. According to WAC president Joan McCandless, the film was a community effort and stated “This project is a year in the making, and the name has changed three times.”
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor
Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash
A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office. A Los Angeles man operating ...
Fontana Herald News
Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11
Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
iebusinessdaily.com
Mall demolition hits snag
The demolition of Carousel Mall is on hold, at least for the moment. The city council is scheduled to discuss at its Dec. 7 meeting a proposal to level the abandoned structure for $7.7 million, said Councilman Theodore Sanchez. Because the average price proposed by other demolition companies is closer...
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homeless
HESPERIA – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative, Friday, in the city of Hesperia. The team, funded through SB 170 for $2 million, aims to stop the revolving door of homeless arrest, incarceration and release.
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
police1.com
Off-duty Calif. officer arrested after firing gun in air at local tavern
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A man identified as an off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested in the mountain community of Blue Jay on Sunday on suspicion of discharging his gun into the air, officials said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived at Dogwood Tavern in the...
Suspect in wild police chase identified as 32-year-old Moreno Valley man
Authorities identified a 32-year-old man who led police and deputies in Orange and L.A. counties on a reckless high-speed chase that ended in a crash and gunfire at a gas station in Hacienda Heights Wednesday night. The suspect, Johnny Anchondo of Moreno Valley, has an extensive criminal background. He’s been arrested at least six […]
Comments / 0