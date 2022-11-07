ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

4newsplus.com

Eleven “Bells” Ring Out Beginning Of Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Continuing a tradition bringing together the community to honor her Military Veterans, members of the Tri-Community Area will gather Friday, November 11th, for the 13th annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held special as locals practice the historical Armistice Day observance that Veterans Day stems from. Veteran Memorial volunteer Ron Jaqua will strike Eleven bells on the Armistice Day Bell to signal the beginning of the formal ceremony, precisely at 11 a.m., the time of signing of the “armistice” ending the “War to end all wars, World War I.”
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
4newsplus.com

Things To Do This Weekend: November 11-13, 2022

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 12th and the Tri-Community is committed to honoring those who have served our country. Ceremonies will be taking place in both Wrightwood and in Phelan on Friday morning. You can continue to honor Veterans Day by supporting the Phelan VFW Post #9415 at their Friday Night Steak Dinner. The VFW will even host a Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
PHELAN, CA
ukenreport.com

Free Veterans Day Fishing at Lake Cahuilla

LA QUINTA – As a way to say thank you and to honor all who have served our country, Riverside County is providing them with free admission and fishing at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is open Veterans...
LA QUINTA, CA
4newsplus.com

Wrightwood’s Got Dance! Yes, They Do!

The Wrightwood Property Owners Association is excited about a new fundraiser. Do you remember when Social Dances were held at the Community Building? What if you were offered the opportunity to learn and practice those fun rhythms and steps in a social dance class? A class where fun is the objective? And what if these dance classes culminated with a celebration at a Big Band evening event? An evening of Fox Trot, Lindy Hop, Charleston, and the East Coast Swing is being planned for next year: The Big Band Bash on April 22, 2023.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
thequakercampus.org

The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier

While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
WHITTIER, CA
4newsplus.com

Movie Review of Wrightwood Arts Center Documentary “The Inspiration You Find: Exploring Arts in Wrightwood”

On Sunday, October 16th, the Wrightwood Arts Center hosted the world premiere of the short film “The Inspiration You Find: Exploring Arts in Wrightwood.” The event was held in the evening at the Wrightwood Place, and many attended to watch the highly anticipated documentary about the arts culture in Wrightwood. According to WAC president Joan McCandless, the film was a community effort and stated “This project is a year in the making, and the name has changed three times.”
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor

Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
FONTANA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash

A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning.  Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.  A Los Angeles man operating ...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11

Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
FONTANA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Mall demolition hits snag

The demolition of Carousel Mall is on hold, at least for the moment. The city council is scheduled to discuss at its Dec. 7 meeting a proposal to level the abandoned structure for $7.7 million, said Councilman Theodore Sanchez. Because the average price proposed by other demolition companies is closer...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The HD Post

LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives

APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Suspect in wild police chase identified as 32-year-old Moreno Valley man

Authorities identified a 32-year-old man who led police and deputies in Orange and L.A. counties on a reckless high-speed chase that ended in a crash and gunfire at a gas station in Hacienda Heights Wednesday night.   The suspect, Johnny Anchondo of Moreno Valley, has an extensive criminal background. He’s been arrested at least six […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA

