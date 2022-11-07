Read full article on original website
On this day in history, Oct. 27, 1858, Teddy Roosevelt, American titan, is born in New York City
President Theodore Roosevelt was born in New York City on Oct. 27, 1858, and went on to live a giant life as war hero and youngest U.S. president, with a legacy that still impacts the nation.
Documentary: The Great American Novel, Truman Capote & Che Guevara
The author, a former Union Army Captain, composed his essay with the intention of identifying a “canonical” work that encompassed America’s diversity and energy, whilst reflecting its national character (at a time that for many of his countrymen “America” was still a vaguely determined concept). In search of that narrative De Forest referred to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852) as a possible candidate, but he eventually concluded that the Great American Novel had not been written as yet.
Hirshhorn Museum Plans Renovation, Donald Blinken Remembered at the Met, and More: Morning Links for November 1, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CAPITAL PROJECTS. The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has tapped Selldorf Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to renovate the interior of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed home and its plaza, the Washington Post reports, describing it as “the largest physical reimagining of the museum in its history.” Details are still being worked out, but the plan is to add exhibition space, improve accessibility, and fix up other aspects of its infrastructure. Construction is slated for 2025. “It’s really about re-envisioning the museum for the 21st century,” the Hirshhorn’s director, Melissa Chiu, told the Post. Last year, the museum of...
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
When Truman Capote Met Ann Woodward, Recently Minted Widow, in Saint Moritz
Ann Woodward had resolved to live a quiet life in Europe, where she could mourn her late husband, Billy Woodward, far from the madding crowd of the American press, the town of Saint Moritz, high in the Swiss Alps, was certainly an unusual place to retreat to. Renowned for its winter sports, popular as a spa hamlet, and exclusive as a community where entertainers, celebrities, and assorted socialites gathered, Saint Moritz was a lesser European sun around which various society moons revolved. While summer tourism was popular, it was in winter that this small city shined. Luminaries descended in head-to-toe furs in the daytime and flashy jewels at night, their diamonds and bangles competing with the glittering snow. In the fall of 1956, Ann Woodward was once again the center of attention as she sat down for dinner at one of Europe’s most elite restaurants.
Author reminds Americans that Samuel Adams was a revolutionary before he was a beer
Maybe it's the company I keep. Over the past few weeks, when I've told friends and neighbors that I've been reading a superb new biography of Samuel Adams, almost everyone has responded by saying something to the effect of, "Oh, the beer guy!" Well, yes, Adams was a brewer, but...
The Nazi Conspiracy by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
From the New York Times bestselling authors of The First Conspiracy and The Lincoln Conspiracy comes the little-known true story of a Nazi plot to kill FDR, Joseph Stalin, and Winston Churchill at the height of World War II. In 1943, as the war against Nazi Germany raged abroad, President...
Ken Burns Tells America’s History Through Six Photographs
Political photographs are deceptive things. They are caught in the middle of the action, the spin of a campaign or backstory, and offer subtle nods to larger currents in our country’s history. Often, if you listen carefully to these images, you’ll hear hints of an American tension: the call for more rights and freedom, and the simultaneous, equally loud cry for exclusion based on differences—and for a compromised version of our participatory democracy.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg postage stamp painted by New Orleans artist; 'dissent collar' was hardest part
Artist Michael Deas said that the most time-consuming part of his portrait of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was her signature “dissent” collar. The Supreme Court justice, who died in 2020, accessorized her somber robes with distinctive, decorative neckwear. She's said to have worn the most striking designs to signal that she planned to disagree with the majority of her fellow justices.
