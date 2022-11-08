Read full article on original website
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
MLB
These Rangers awarded for '22 by local BBWAA
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers announced their 2022 award winners, as voted on by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, on Thursday afternoon. • Player of the Year: 1B Nathaniel Lowe. • Pitcher of the Year: LHP Martín Pérez. • Rookie of the Year:...
MLB
Judge could join short list of MVP defections
There have been three players who won MVP Awards and then were playing for a new team by Opening Day of the next season. One was Alex Rodriguez, after he won with the Rangers in 2003. Giancarlo Stanton left the Marlins after hitting 59 homers in 2017. The third was Barry Bonds, who won with the Pirates in 1992 and was playing for the Giants in ‘93.
MLB
Bucs bestow final '22 awards on pair of top prospects
The Pirates announced their final batch of Minor League awards, naming Endy Rodriguez the Honus Wagner Player of the Year -- which honors the Pirates Minor Leaguer who put together the most impressive overall season -- and Quinn Priester the Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year. The announcement was made...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Silver Slugger winners
Major League Baseball honored the top hitters from the 2022 season on Thursday night when the Louisville Silver Slugger Award winners were announced on MLB Network. Silver Slugger Awards, which are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, are given to the top offensive player at each position in each league. That includes three outfielders (regardless of specific position) in each league and, for the first time, one utility player in each league.
MLB
Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22
The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Inbox: Top three Draft picks in '23?
Depending on how the MLB Draft Lottery goes, who do you believe will be the first three players selected in next year's Draft? -- @StevieDAles97. Stevie D, I feel like you set me up with this question on purpose so that I can give my all-too-familiar lecture on the top of the Draft. Even if it was accidental, I thank you.
MLB
Notable trades made during the GM Meetings
The annual General Managers Meetings in November don't get as much press as the Winter Meetings a month later, but they give team executives an important opportunity to discuss issues around the league and start thinking in earnest about the directions of their offseasons. With key decision-makers for every franchise...
MLB
GM Meetings help reveal Padres' priorities
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, setting the stage for what figures to be an eventful offseason. Free agents can begin signing with other teams starting at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. Before that free-agent frenzy gets underway, here are three Padres takeaways from the...
MLB
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
MLB
14 players receive qualifying offer
The deadline for teams to extend a qualifying offer (a one-year, $19.65 million deal for 2023) to their free agents has come and gone. Fourteen players received a QO. They have until Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET to accept or reject. Players who accept qualifying offers are signed with...
MLB
LA extends qualifying offers to Trea, Anderson
LAS VEGAS -- Before Thursday’s 2 p.m. PT deadline, the Dodgers extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner and left-hander Tyler Anderson. Both players have until 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday to either accept or decline the one-year, $19.65 million deal. Turner is widely expected to reject the...
MLB
What scouts said about Jeremy Peña
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Obviously, there is still baseball being played, and in my world, we are paying a lot of attention to the Arizona Fall League still and how prospects are doing in winter ball. But we also understand that the end of the World Series marks the end of the season for many baseball fans.
MLB
Wong's 2023 option picked up by Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- As the 2022 Brewers prepared to play their final game, second baseman Kolten Wong was asked to assess the plusses and minuses of his second season in Milwaukee. He started with the latter. “Obviously the defense is a minus,” Wong said. “I have to get that cleaned up.”...
MLB
Braves boast league-high 11 on All-MLB Team ballot
ATLANTA -- Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried are among the 11 Braves who earned a spot on the 2022 All-MLB Team ballot. This is the fourth year fans can vote for which Major Leaguers best filled their specific roles this past season. • VOTE NOW: All-MLB Team presented...
MLB
8 teams that need a title the most
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.
MLB
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
