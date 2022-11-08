Read full article on original website
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
3 of the Most Shocking Florida Man Stories I’ve Ever Read (So Far)
I’m not sure why I’m on a Florida kick lately, but I’m here for it. Honestly, living in Florida, it’s kind of a given. If there isn’t a new “ Florida Man” story in the news at least 4-5 times a week, I feel like we’d all think the apocalypse is coming. Now that I’ve lived in Orlando for a year, I’m realizing that Florida Man discussions and news are as much a part of Florida life as the massive storm outside right now that popped up out of nowhere even though we had one like, a week ago.
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
Florida beachfront property owners desperate for help in protecting property damaged by Hurricane Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - After losing homes and chunks of their property, some Florida residents living along the beach in Wilbur-by-the-Sea are hoping there’s a way to protect what’s left. "We spent our life building what we’ve built in order to have this place. I want to keep it....
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole
Business owners along State Road A1A in Flagler County say it's been a one-two punch following back-to-back storms Ian and Nicole. Large portions of the man beachside road have collapsed, but county officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to reopen the crucial transportation artery.
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida schools steeped in propaganda, not education
With the past week’s distractions of the midterm elections and another hurricane, you may have missed Florida’s first annual Victims of Communism Day. You probably thought Nov. 7 was already fully committed with National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Cancer Awareness Day and National Hug a Bear Day. (All true.)
Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond
A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond. Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.
Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million
Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
Marion County man arrested after allegedly entering storm-damaged Volusia home through broken window
A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) after he was allegedly spotted entering a storm-damaged Daytona Beach home through a broken window. According to a social media post from VCSO, a witness called the sheriff’s office on Friday and reported that a suspicious man...
Man, 19, arrested after killing grandfather, attacking father at Florida home, deputies say
A 19-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he murdered his grandfather and attacked his father at a Florida home.
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations
If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction
Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
Which investor-owned power company charges Florida customers most?
Which power companies in Florida charge their customers most?
