Marion County, FL

Comments / 1

fox29.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

3 of the Most Shocking Florida Man Stories I’ve Ever Read (So Far)

I’m not sure why I’m on a Florida kick lately, but I’m here for it. Honestly, living in Florida, it’s kind of a given. If there isn’t a new “ Florida Man” story in the news at least 4-5 times a week, I feel like we’d all think the apocalypse is coming. Now that I’ve lived in Orlando for a year, I’m realizing that Florida Man discussions and news are as much a part of Florida life as the massive storm outside right now that popped up out of nowhere even though we had one like, a week ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole

Business owners along State Road A1A in Flagler County say it's been a one-two punch following back-to-back storms Ian and Nicole. Large portions of the man beachside road have collapsed, but county officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to reopen the crucial transportation artery.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond

A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond. Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million

Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations

If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction

Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
FLORIDA STATE

