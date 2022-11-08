ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Syracuse Police Department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new Sheriff

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new sheriff. Watch the video for his full response.
SYRACUSE, NY
City of Syracuse details plans for this year's Clinton Square Tree Lighting

Syracuse, N.Y. — This year's Home for the Holidays" Tree Lighting Celebration is scheduled for November 25th at 6:00 p.m. in Clinton Square. City leaders, including Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens gave details about the celebration this year. “This year’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tree lighting...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lights on the Lake returns with events benefiting local charities

LIVERPOOL, NEW YORK — Wegmans Lights on the Lake kicks off Monday, November 14 with a week full of events benefiting local charities. Visitors are encouraged to support local charities by driving through the show on Monday and Tuesday for a reduced rate of $5 per car. On November...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Saturday's 2022 Cortaca Game to air live on the YES Network

BRONX, NY — From Ithaca Athletics:. One of the most anticipated Cortaca Jug games in the storied rivalry is set to take place this Saturday, November 12 at 12 p.m. as No. 11/12 Ithaca College and No. 9/11 SUNY Cortland battle at Yankee Stadium for the 63rd Cortaca Jug. Both teams sport undefeated 9-0 records and will not only be playing for bragging rights, but improving their resumes heading into the NCAA Division III Football Championship next week.
ITHACA, NY
Eastwood Dental hosts 11th Annual Veterans Day Event

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dr. Joan Laura of Eastwood Dental is giving back to local veterans in a big way, by offering free dental care to any vet who walks through her doors today. On a Friday when her office is typically closed, Dr. Laura is hosting her 11th Annual Veterans Day event, where any veteran can choose to have either a cleaning, a filling or an extraction all at no cost.
SYRACUSE, NY
Coat drive at SU football game Saturday to benefit families in need

Syracuse, N.Y. — SU football fans should bring their excitement and an extra coat to the final home game of the season on Saturday, November 12th at the JMA Wireless Dome. Operation Orange Warmup is now in its second year. SU is partnering with local nonprofit organizations to collect winter coats to help people in need in the Central New York community.
SYRACUSE, NY
More Than Just Books: Betts Branch Library asking for costume donations

Syracuse, NY — A successful Halloween costume closet at Betts Branch Library has led the library to turn to the community to help. Ahead of Halloween they opened their Halloween costume closet to the community. After seeing the need for free costume accessibility they are turning to neighbors for help in preparation for next year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Driver involved in deadly hit and run identified, Syracuse Police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say they have identified the driver they say was involved in a fatal hit and run on Sunday, November 6th. On that day just after 1:00 am, police say they responded to calls of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on the 3000 block of South Salina Street . When they arrived police said they found the pedestrian had suffered serious injuries and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Salvation Army's 'Christmas Bureau' is back for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A holiday tradition continues as The Salvation Army of Syracuse has announced its annual Christmas Bureau distribution day. Each year, The Salvation Army of Syracuse works with dozens of community partners and hundreds of volunteers to provide Christmas food and toys to nearly 10,000 people. Income-eligible...
SYRACUSE, NY
Embarrassed at the Dome: Syracuse torched by FSU 38-3 in home finale

JMA WIRELESS DOME — The magic created by the 6-0 start has officially worn off for Syracuse football here in 2022. The Orange (6-4, 3-3 acc) got embarrassed on its home-turf Saturday night falling to No. 23 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 acc) by a final score of 38-3. For a second straight game, the Orange failed to score a single touchdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate Golisano over regular capacity with children admitted for respiratory illnesses

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is over capacity, filled with children sick with RSV and respiratory viruses. So much so, that the hospital activated Incident Command, meaning it’s all hands on deck to care for these sick kids. At Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the pediatric emergency...
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Syracuse football hosts #23 FSU

JMA WIRELESS DOME — Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 acc) hosts No. 23 Florida State (6-3, 4-3 acc) at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange look to snap a 3-game losing streak after starting the season 6-0. In 2021, Syracuse lost to FSU on the road 33-30. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds:
SYRACUSE, NY
Tailgating Must Haves and Deviled Duck Eggs with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — As the Orange prepare to take on the Florida State Seminoles the community will be getting out to celebrate ahead of the game. Spatchcock Funk has a number of supplies to remember for those heading out to tailgate and a tasty dish to bring to any party.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse vs. #23 Florida State: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 11

Syracuse, N.Y. — Remember middle school math class? The one where you learned about graphs, and the peaks and troughs that come with them? Well after a three-game skid and a toppling down the rankings from Syracuse Orange football it's safe to say the program has hit a preliminary trough in this 2022 season.
SYRACUSE, NY

