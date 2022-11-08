Read full article on original website
Powerball: These numbers have been drawn most since the last jackpot
While some numbers have been drawn five, six, or seven times since early August, some haven't been drawn at all.
Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a technical problem delayed the Monday drawing. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols....
Powerball winning numbers finally announced
After a delay in drawing numbers Monday night, people were waiting on the edge of their seat for answers Tuesday morning.
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Tuesday’s delayed $2.04 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Nov. 7 Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. Here are the winning lottery numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10. Power Play:...
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
iheart.com
Powerball numbers released
After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Gizmodo
$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay
Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
5 things to know before Saturday's Powerball drawing.
Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing is the third largest lottery prize in US history and the second largest Powerball prize
KCCI.com
An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets
Video above: Lottery players buy tickets as Powerball jackpot grows. Powerball players -- your chance at winning "Who Wants to Be a Billionaire" continues for another round. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23.
Powerball results live — Winning numbers revealed for historic $1.9billion jackpot after delay over ‘security protocols’
MONDAY night's drawing could see one lucky winner with an estimated jackpot of $1.9million. The top prize has set a new record for the biggest lottery reward ever, officials announced, and after Monday night's drawing was postponed, the record $1.9billion Powerball lottery numbers have finally been revealed. The winning Powerball...
It's not yet clear if anyone won Monday's delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP. The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.
