ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Powerball numbers released

After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Gizmodo

$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay

Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Powerball results live — Winning numbers revealed for historic $1.9billion jackpot after delay over ‘security protocols’

MONDAY night's drawing could see one lucky winner with an estimated jackpot of $1.9million. The top prize has set a new record for the biggest lottery reward ever, officials announced, and after Monday night's drawing was postponed, the record $1.9billion Powerball lottery numbers have finally been revealed. The winning Powerball...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy