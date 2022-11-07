Read full article on original website
tallahasseemagazine.com
Medical Profiles: The Vein Institute Specialists
Venous disorders affect both men and women . Unsightly veins may not just be cosmetic as they could be a sign of a serious underlying medical condition. By identifying the underlying cause of your varicose veins, we can prevent and treat lifelong chronic venous disorders. WHY A VASCULAR SURGEON IS...
WCTV
Flu surges in local emergency rooms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Local emergency rooms have seen a lot of patients coming through the doors right now. TMH called its flu numbers “staggering” with cases quadrupling in the past month. At the beginning of October, TMH had 57 positive flu cases, fast forward to the end of...
tallahasseemagazine.com
2022 Medical Profile: Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic
Since 1978, Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic has provided services to rejuvenate, revive and reconstruct patients. Being in tune and in touch with the latest techniques and desired procedures, the practice strives to exceed patient satisfaction above all. The three board-certified physicians — Dr. Larry Harper, Dr. Alfredo Paredes and Dr....
usf.edu
Influenza cases are overwhelming Tallahassee Memorial's emergency rooms
Last year, COVID was stressing the area's health care system. This year, it seems old-fashioned influenza is back with a vengeance. Maybe it's because fewer people are wearing masks and social distancing nowadays. But Megan Dunaway, assistant nurse manager at Tallahassee Memorial's Northeast emergency room, said flu cases have returned big time.
thefamuanonline.com
Flu cases surging in Tallahassee
With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
thefamuanonline.com
Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help
With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
WCTV
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
tallahasseemagazine.com
NOËL, NOËL
During the holiday season, Tallahasseans should be on the lookout for Noël. Not Father Noël, but Noël Wan, a new associate professor of harp and entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Music. This young, internationally accomplished harpist now calls Tallahassee home and can be found...
ecbpublishing.com
Ramping up the kindness
Your home is your castle. It is the place, above all other locations, that you should feel the most comfortable, safe and secure. But it's important to have easy access to that castle, and when entryways are blocked, damaged or unusable, it can make your castle feel like a cave, leaving you to feel trapped, isolated and alone. Striving to prevent that is Eric Evans, the on-site project leader for FL Cares.
thefamuanonline.com
Kearney Center prepares as homeless population faces winter
The Kearney Center is a non-profit organization that was established in 2015 to provide services to the homeless or people who are on the verge of being homeless. It is located on Municipal Way not far from Tallahassee Community College. During the daytime you may see a variety of homeless people in the surrounding area because check-in time starts at 8 p.m.
famunews.com
FAMU Engineering Student Wins $200K Grand Prize in Pharell Williams Black Ambition Initiative
Florida A&M University (FAMU) senior engineering student Zachary Gilchrist won this year’s Black Ambition Initiative, sponsored by Pharell Williams. Gilchrist won $200,000 to go toward launching the business for his product, The Move, a social media app for parties, events, and cool local areas built for college students. “This...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Glass Menagerie
St. John’s Episcopal Church houses one of the most prominent collections of traditional stained-glass windows in Northwest Florida. Large vertical displays line the chapel with imagery significant to the Christian faith. Such imagery has been used in churches for hundreds of years to connect parishioners with the saints and stories of the past.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Fashion Sense, Business Acumen
Put three smart, driven, bigger-than-life entrepreneurs in a room, and what do you get? In the case of Calynne Hill, Hettie Spooner and Lindsay Elliott — the eponymous principals of Tallahassee’s Hill Spooner & Elliott real estate agency — what you get is something that feels a lot like love.
Leon County's Florida Department of Health closed for Tropical Storm Nicole
In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health in Leon County will close today at noon.
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. As of Wednesday, Leon County is under a tropical storm warning and Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said that means...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
