Wofford cruises past Bob Jones

 5 days ago

SPARTANBURG S.C. – Five Terriers reached double-digit points while 13 total players netted points as the Wofford men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 campaign in dominate fashion 120-48 over Bob Jones at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium Monday night.

Senior Messiah Jones made his presence felt on the court in his return notching, his fourth career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“I thought [Messiah] was great. He deserves it and has worked his tail off all summer,” said head coach Jay McAuley. “Obviously the last 11 months have been very difficult for him, but he and I had a very nice, special moment before the game started. To see him run up and down on this court, seeing buckets go through and make some great defensive plays to get the crowd going early on was awesome to see.”

Two newcomers for Wofford led the team in scoring as freshman Jackson Paveletzke and junior transfer Kyler Filewich both dropped 16 points, with Filewich also earning a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Paveletzke shot a perfect six-of-six from the floor while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in his collegiate debut.

“[Paveletzke] is fearless. He doesn’t play like a freshman,” McAuley said. “The point guard position is such an important piece and to have him be a steady hand out there and you saw him doing things defensively that led from steals to offensive opportunities and then bang a couple of threes, I thought he really set the tone for the rest of the young guys.”

The Terriers got the offense rolling 16 seconds into the game with Corey Tripp scoring the first basket of the season for Wofford. Tripp ended with 13 points while also recording three steals and two assists.

Wofford shot 26-of-39 (66.7%) in the opening half while holding the Bruins to just 7-of-34 shooting (20.6%) and only giving up a single three in the half (1-10 10%). The Terriers led 64-19 at halftime.

B.J. Mack dropped 15 points in the contest on 7-of-10 shooting while also adding six rebounds and two blocks to kick off his senior campaign. Mack has now reach double-digit points in 22 straight contests, dating back to December 18 of last year.

Another strong debut for the Terriers was sophomore transfer Carson McCorkle, who shot 3-of-6 from downtown in the game for his nine points.

Sophomore transfer Tauris Watson dropped eight points in the game while freshman Chase Martin added seven points in the game. Sophomore transfer Jackson Sivills recorded six points while adding four rebounds.

Josh Morissette and Anthony Arrington, Jr. both added five points while Amarri Tice recorded four points. Senior Jonathan Steelman rounded out the scoring for Wofford with two points.

Quick Hits

McAuley moves to 4-0 in season openers to start his career, tying the second-longest streak behind Richard Johnson’s 6-0 start in season openers.

Wofford’s 120 points sets the record for most points scored in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

The Terriers scored 74 points in the paint.

Wofford out-rebounded Bob Jones 53-10.

The Terriers scored 19 points off turnovers, 17 from fast breaks and 16 from second chance baskets.

The bench for Wofford scored 53 points in the contest.

Wofford is now 3-0 all-time against Bob Jones.

Up Next

The Terriers will be back in action on Saturday, when the team travels to High Point. That game will tip-off at 4:00 p.m.

