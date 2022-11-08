JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ridgeview Elementary School paid tribute to veterans at a ceremony Friday. Students were encouraged to invite veterans they know to participate or to bring pictures of veterans who passed away or could not attend the ceremony on Veterans Day. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton delivered a message on the vital role that service members and their families have in the country.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO