Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year. Democrat Munira Abdullahi ran unopposed Tuesday in an Ohio House district that covers part of northeastern Columbus. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind Minneapolis. Abdullahi,...
Here's when polls close in Ohio on Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election Day 2022 is here. While Ohioans have voted early in person or mailed in their ballots, many are still expected to head to the polls and cast their midterm voters on Nov. 8. Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m....
Ohio's Senate race: Tim Ryan vs. JD Vance — election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Vance, 38, a venture...
California man says meteorite destroyed his home

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — Northern California officials are looking into the possibility that a meteorite destroyed a home in Nevada County Friday night. The house caught fire after several witnesses described a bright ball of light falling from the sky. "I heard a big bang. I started to smell...
