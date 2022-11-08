Read full article on original website
Ohio midterm election results: DeWine wins 2nd term, Issues 1 & 2 pass
The Associated Press and CBS News have projected Gov. Mike DeWine to win his bid for reelection over Nan Whaley. State Issues 1 and 2 are both expected to pass.
Ohio voters approve Issue 1, changing how judges determine bail, despite opposition
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A majority of Ohioans voted in support of Issue 1, which requires courts to consider public safety, the seriousness of the offense, a person's criminal record, and a person's likelihood of returning to court when setting the amount of bail. 🗳️ ELECTION RESULTS: Check here for...
Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year. Democrat Munira Abdullahi ran unopposed Tuesday in an Ohio House district that covers part of northeastern Columbus. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind Minneapolis. Abdullahi,...
Here's when polls close in Ohio on Election Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election Day 2022 is here. While Ohioans have voted early in person or mailed in their ballots, many are still expected to head to the polls and cast their midterm voters on Nov. 8. Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m....
DECISION 2022: DeWine wins 2nd term, Vance retains US Senate seat for Republicans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Republican Party picked up two major wins in Ohio Tuesday night as Gov. Mike DeWine won a second term in office and JD Vance defeated Tim Ryan to take over Rob Portman's U.S. Senate seat. 🗳️ ELECTION RESULTS: Check here for updated midterm results....
Ohio's Senate race: Tim Ryan vs. JD Vance — election results
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Vance, 38, a venture...
2022 Ohio governor race: Mike DeWine vs. Nan Whaley — election results, live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: CBS News has projected Mike DeWine to win a second term as Ohio governor. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking a second term as the state’s chief executive while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat and former Dayton mayor, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
California man says meteorite destroyed his home
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — Northern California officials are looking into the possibility that a meteorite destroyed a home in Nevada County Friday night. The house caught fire after several witnesses described a bright ball of light falling from the sky. "I heard a big bang. I started to smell...
