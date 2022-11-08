Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
ETSU falls at home to Western Carolina 20-17
It's been one of those seasons for the ETSU football team. The Bucs suffered another loss on Saturday, their fourth in a row, falling to Western Carolina 20-17. The Catamounts kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game to win it. ETSU drops to 3-7 on...
Abingdon, Central, Lebanon boys win VHSL cross country state championships
Three area teams brought home state Cross Country Championships. In Class Three, the Abingdon boys are the champs, the Central boys are winners in Class Two and in Class One the Lebanon boys took home the hardware. There were also three individual state champs: Jessi Looney of Grundy, Derrick Mitchell...
Quillen brothers carrying on family legacy at Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — For Brady and Carson Quillen, they were born into the Greeneville football legacy. Their dad Josh Quillen is a former all-state football player for the Greene Devils. "Its' definitely something special, especially to be a Greene Devil. To be able to carry on the tradition and...
Speedway in Lights 5K set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The annual Speedway in Lights 5K is set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. Folks can enjoy a sprint or stroll through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights. The 5K will end inside Bristol Motor Speedway to a Christmas themed party and will benefit children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia!
Multiple Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassment against other members of the football team, according to Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement:. A formal administrative investigation...
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
Bristol Tennessee Middle School honored veterans with special program
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol Tennessee Middle School kicked off the day with a special program honoring veterans. ROTC cadets from Tennessee High presented the colors. The middle school band played the national anthem, and the chorus performed the armed forces medley. Eighth grader, Jacob Phillips, gave a speech...
Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosts regional meeting
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosted a regional meeting this weekend. The event took place at the Rocky Mount Historic Site in Piney Flats. It featured members from a dozen forges. There were demonstrations led by experienced blacksmith, Paul Lundquist. He taught those...
ETSU honors veterans with annual Veterans Day program
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University's ROTC held its annual Veterans Day program to honor veterans. Dozens of people were in attendance Thursday as the annual tribute was given. Cadets held readings and honored the people the university has lost in battle. A wreath of remembrance...
Family holds fundraiser for service dog
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
Investigation underway after rumor of threat at John Battle High School, sheriff says
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is underway after a rumor of a threat at John Battle High School Friday morning, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. School officials and deputies are investigating. There will be increased patrols and police presence at the school Friday. We'll have...
Season's Meetings: Christmas and holiday events in our region!
Check out some of the Christmas and holiday events scheduled around our region!. Beginning Friday, November 18, continuing through Saturday, January 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. Speedway in lights 5k. Sunday, November 13, starting at 6 p.m. Annual walk/run through a...
Town of Chilhowie honors veterans on Veterans Day
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — Honoring and thanking veterans, that was the goal of a special tribute Friday afternoon in Chilhowie, Virginia. The Chilhowie Public Library was filled with veterans and those wanting to say thank you. "It sort of surprised me the first time somebody thanked me for my...
Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration to begin November 28 in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Believe in Bristol is inviting the community to be part of a new tradition in downtown Bristol. The new Christmas Tree Village will be in coordination with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Additionally, the Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration will take place November 28-January 2, in...
Bristol VFW hosting Christmas Extravaganza Fundraiser to help local kids
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping local kids have a great Christmas and make memories, is the goal of an event being hosted by the VFW in Bristol. A fundraiser for the big event is set to take place on Monday, November 14, at Bristol Skateway. The VFW has a...
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Teacher suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teacher has been suspended without pay at a high school following an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a student. News 5 spoke with Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, and he sent the...
Local veteran continuing to serve others alongside his furry friend
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Nearly 40% of veterans belong to a group working on community issues, according to the Veteran's Civic Health Index. And Elton East, a Bristol U.S. Army Veteran, does just that, alongside his furry friend. "Flash was here -- I started training him and he just...
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: Local animals looking for their forever home
If you are looking for a forever friend check out these adorable animals featured in this weeks rescue spotlight with New 5's Rebecca Pepin. At the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter, you can find Harley. She is a 5-year-old boxer that is house-trained and knows basic commands, She, is also...
Manufacturing plant that will produce energy-efficient fans opens in Telford
TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — New jobs are coming to Washington County, Tennessee, as a new manufacturing plant open its doors in Telford. ebm-papst will produce energy-efficient fans and motors for the air conditioning and refrigeration market. The plant broke ground only one year ago and held its grand opening Thursday.
