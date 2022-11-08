ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU falls at home to Western Carolina 20-17

It's been one of those seasons for the ETSU football team. The Bucs suffered another loss on Saturday, their fourth in a row, falling to Western Carolina 20-17. The Catamounts kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game to win it. ETSU drops to 3-7 on...
Abingdon, Central, Lebanon boys win VHSL cross country state championships

Three area teams brought home state Cross Country Championships. In Class Three, the Abingdon boys are the champs, the Central boys are winners in Class Two and in Class One the Lebanon boys took home the hardware. There were also three individual state champs: Jessi Looney of Grundy, Derrick Mitchell...
Quillen brothers carrying on family legacy at Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — For Brady and Carson Quillen, they were born into the Greeneville football legacy. Their dad Josh Quillen is a former all-state football player for the Greene Devils. "Its' definitely something special, especially to be a Greene Devil. To be able to carry on the tradition and...
Speedway in Lights 5K set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The annual Speedway in Lights 5K is set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. Folks can enjoy a sprint or stroll through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights. The 5K will end inside Bristol Motor Speedway to a Christmas themed party and will benefit children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia!
Multiple Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassment against other members of the football team, according to Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement:. A formal administrative investigation...
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
Bristol Tennessee Middle School honored veterans with special program

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol Tennessee Middle School kicked off the day with a special program honoring veterans. ROTC cadets from Tennessee High presented the colors. The middle school band played the national anthem, and the chorus performed the armed forces medley. Eighth grader, Jacob Phillips, gave a speech...
Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosts regional meeting

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosted a regional meeting this weekend. The event took place at the Rocky Mount Historic Site in Piney Flats. It featured members from a dozen forges. There were demonstrations led by experienced blacksmith, Paul Lundquist. He taught those...
ETSU honors veterans with annual Veterans Day program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University's ROTC held its annual Veterans Day program to honor veterans. Dozens of people were in attendance Thursday as the annual tribute was given. Cadets held readings and honored the people the university has lost in battle. A wreath of remembrance...
Family holds fundraiser for service dog

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
Season's Meetings: Christmas and holiday events in our region!

Check out some of the Christmas and holiday events scheduled around our region!. Beginning Friday, November 18, continuing through Saturday, January 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. Speedway in lights 5k. Sunday, November 13, starting at 6 p.m. Annual walk/run through a...
Town of Chilhowie honors veterans on Veterans Day

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — Honoring and thanking veterans, that was the goal of a special tribute Friday afternoon in Chilhowie, Virginia. The Chilhowie Public Library was filled with veterans and those wanting to say thank you. "It sort of surprised me the first time somebody thanked me for my...
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Local veteran continuing to serve others alongside his furry friend

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Nearly 40% of veterans belong to a group working on community issues, according to the Veteran's Civic Health Index. And Elton East, a Bristol U.S. Army Veteran, does just that, alongside his furry friend. "Flash was here -- I started training him and he just...
Manufacturing plant that will produce energy-efficient fans opens in Telford

TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — New jobs are coming to Washington County, Tennessee, as a new manufacturing plant open its doors in Telford. ebm-papst will produce energy-efficient fans and motors for the air conditioning and refrigeration market. The plant broke ground only one year ago and held its grand opening Thursday.
