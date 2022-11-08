Read full article on original website
17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista
A teenager was stabbed to death during a fight Saturday morning at a house party in Chula Vista. Another teenager was stabbed and a third was left with serious injuries from an assault, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers were called to a home on Rigley Street before...
NBC San Diego
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Child-Molesting Suspect Trying to Get Into U.S. in Otay Mesa
A man with an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after trying to enter via the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa. CBP said 45-year-old Gilbert Perez Flores, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the...
NBC San Diego
Case Against Marines Accused of San Diego Zoo Skyfari Ride Vandalism Dismissed
The legal case brought forth by the San Diego County District Attorney's office against four U.S. Marines accused of felony vandalism after they allegedly rocked the gondola they were in back and forth, causing the ride to stop working, has been dismissed. About 100 passengers were on the ride on...
NBC San Diego
Nearly a Dozen People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in National City
Nearly a dozen people are displaced after a mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in National City. At around 4 a.m. fire officials got a call of a car fire on the 900 block of E. Division Street at a mobile home park. Once fire officials got to the scene, the fire spread to a mobile home, said National City Fire Capt. Jeremy Day.
NBC San Diego
Topgolf Proposes Another Location in San Diego County
Topgolf has proposed another location around town to bring in their world-famous golf attraction. The next lucky spot? Sorrento Valley. “We’ve wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it’s encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “While still in the early stages, we’re excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community.”
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
