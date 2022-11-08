ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista

A teenager was stabbed to death during a fight Saturday morning at a house party in Chula Vista. Another teenager was stabbed and a third was left with serious injuries from an assault, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers were called to a home on Rigley Street before...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Nearly a Dozen People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in National City

Nearly a dozen people are displaced after a mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in National City. At around 4 a.m. fire officials got a call of a car fire on the 900 block of E. Division Street at a mobile home park. Once fire officials got to the scene, the fire spread to a mobile home, said National City Fire Capt. Jeremy Day.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Topgolf Proposes Another Location in San Diego County

Topgolf has proposed another location around town to bring in their world-famous golf attraction. The next lucky spot? Sorrento Valley. “We’ve wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it’s encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “While still in the early stages, we’re excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy