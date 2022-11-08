Topgolf has proposed another location around town to bring in their world-famous golf attraction. The next lucky spot? Sorrento Valley. “We’ve wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it’s encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “While still in the early stages, we’re excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community.”

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO