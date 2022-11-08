Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
odusports.com
Road Game at Texas Southern Up Next for Monarchs
Old Dominion (0-1) at Texas Southern (0-1) Game Info –Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. EST. Location – H&PE Arena (Houston, Texas) HOUSTON – After opening the 2022-23 season at Florida Gulf Coast on Monday, the Old Dominion women's basketball team is back on the hardwood this Thursday as the Monarchs play at Texas Southern in a 6:30 p.m. game at H&PE Arena.
odusports.com
ODU Women's Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule
NORFOLK, VA. – Head coach of the Old Dominion Women's Lacrosse team Theresa Walton announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season. The Monarchs will play 17 games, nine of their matchups will take place at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. They will wrap up their regular season when they host defending conference champion, Florida.
odusports.com
Volleyball Hosts Southern Miss to Round Out Regular Season
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball concludes the regular season at home as the Monarchs host Southern Miss for a pair of Sun Belt Conference matches on Thursday and Friday at the ODU Volleyball Center. It will be the first time the two programs have met on the court.
odusports.com
Game 10 Preview: Old Dominion vs. James Madison (Oyster Bowl)
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hosts James Madison on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the final regular season home game of the season at 1 p.m. This will be the first football game in the newly formed TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge, and it is the 72nd Oyster Bowl. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Granby High honoring first sports hall of fame class, fundraising for facilities
Granby High School in Norfolk is recognizing some of its star coaches, athletes and supporters with a brand new sports hall of fame.
ECHL.com
Details announced for All-Star Fan Fest presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth
The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced details for the All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Serving as the start of All-Star festivities, Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways, and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey’s most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.
brevardtimes.com
Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night
FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
chainstoreage.com
Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach
A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
seahawkseye.org
Lee County will feel some impact from Tropical Storm Nicole, affecting Cape High’s Homecoming Week
As of November 8th, Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards the east coast of Florida and will make landfall by Wednesday evening. While Cape Coral is on the other side of the state, students and families should still keep their eye on the storm and be prepared to feel the impacts of Nicole.
Waiter surprised with $15,000 tip at Southwest Florida restaurant
A generous diner left a $15,000 tip for workers at a Southwest Florida restaurant.
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
EXPLAINER: I live in Norfolk. Why can't I vote in the Luria, Kiggans race?
If you're a Norfolk resident who wants to vote for Elaine Luria or Jen Kiggans today, you won't be able to. Due to the results of the 2020 Census, redistricting was performed in many localities across the Commonwealth. As a result, the city of Norfolk is now completely in Congressional...
businessobserverfl.com
Naples restaurants rebuild in six weeks, following six-month remodel
After roughly $1.6 million in rebuilding and remodeling costs, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill, both in Naples, are almost ready to reopen following flooding destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The pair of restaurants are scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 21. Both had to be rebuilt due to about...
Florida City Ranked Among The Best Places For A Winter Vacation
Timeout pinpointed the best destinations in the U.S. for a winter vacation.
Triple whammy as incumbents lose seats on Collier school board
Incumbents failed to hold on to the three school board seats up for grabs following the 2022 election.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
26107 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-0991 or www.bighickory.net. You can arrive by car or by boat at this Bonita Springs standby, which offers serious food in a casual setting. There’s plenty of bar fare here, too, with wings on the menu. But you also can savor a plate of fish or shrimp tacos, a grouper sandwich, burgers or full entrees. But be sure to sit back and savor the view — Big Hickory overlooks Estero Bay. For those arriving by water, your landmark is Channel Marker 60. Online ordering is available.
eaglenews.org
Reflecting on My Time at Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach was an island full of memories for many. It was a place for relaxation, family bonding and fun that may never be the same again. My husband lived there for a year and a half in a house that his family owns which I have spent a lot of time at. It was a very special place to me and my family and it’s hard to see the damage Hurricane Ian left behind.
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties after cutter damaged, Coast Guard says
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the commanding officer of USCGC James was permanently relieved of his duties. Capt. Marc Brandt was relieved by Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, "due to a loss of confidence" in his ability to command the cutter (a commissioned vessel), according to the Coast Guard.
WINKNEWS.com
Trianon Old Naples hotel sells for $24M, renamed The Capri Inn
The Capri Inn is the new name for Trianon Old Naples, an upscale boutique hotel that sold for more than $24 million this month. . The Capri Inn, 955 Seventh Ave. S., Naples, is undergoing renovations to its 58 rooms as it joins the Opal Collection, an assortment of 26 luxury accommodations in unique destinations in the eastern United States. The Edgewater Beach Hotel in North Naples is in the Opal Collection, as are 20 properties in Florida and a half dozen others in New England and New York.
WINKNEWS.com
Sons mourn father killed as he crossed the street in Cape Coral
The Cape Coral Police Department is cracking down on safety after a father was killed crossing the street in south Cape Coral. It happened near Back Streets, a bar in the area. George Sipos’ sons say drivers should be more careful. Sipos was always the life of the party.
