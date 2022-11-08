Watch Darius Garland connect with Donovan Mitchell on a lob pass, give Cavaliers early lead in LA (Video)

Read full article on original website
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West Side
Donovan Mitchell shoulders blame for Cleveland Cavaliers’ late-game failures as road trip exposes flaws
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers left the Chase Center and bussed back to the team hotel for a night of shuteye before an early Saturday morning flight back home, there was an undeniable feeling -- aside from the fury over a couple more unfavorable late-game no-calls. The Cavs...
Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
Browns running game stalled, Miami controls first half – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as Miami leads the Browns, 10-7. 1. The Browns wanted to run the ball, but had a hard time doing it. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for only 24 yards rushing on 10 first-half carries. Jacoby Brissett was sacked twice. 2....
Should we worry as NBA reality hits the Cleveland Cavaliers? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The most surprising part of the Cavaliers early season isn’t their recent stumbles against Golden State, Sacramento and the L.A. Clippers. Or even Darius Garland’s rocky early season: Shooting .352 (.308 on 3-pointers) and averaging 16.2 points for a point guard who was a 21-point scorer and an All-Star last season.
Watch the Browns stuff the Dolphins on a 4th-and-1 in the second quarter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ run defense has had a first half to forget against the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami. But when they needed to make a stop, they made a stop. Grant Delpit and Jordan Kunaszyk combined to stop Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on a 4th-and-1 late in the second quarter.
Watch Nick Chubb’s 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter vs. the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Despite facing a 20-point deficit early in the fourth quarter vs. the Dolphins on Sunday, the Browns’ offense continued to play hard. Nick Chubb has had a quiet day but made one of his usual big plays when he ripped a 33-yard touchdown run to cut Miami’s lead to 30-17.
Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to watch for free (11/13/22)
MIAMI, Fla. -- The Cleveland Browns will take on the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial) In...
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH — (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
Browns run defense issues are still ever-present and exposed anew in loss to Dolphins: Ashley Bastock
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Dolphins followed what I’m going to call the Los Angeles Chargers’ special recipe against the Browns on Sunday. Much like the Chargers, the Dolphins opted to go away from their strength -- throwing the football -- in favor of attacking the most-glaring Browns’ defensive weakness.
Why Nick Chubb’s lost fumble was the turning point of the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns got off to an outstanding start in Miami on Sunday, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive. They looked like they were going to do it again on their second drive of the game.
Browns right guard Wyatt Teller leaves game against Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller’s return to the field on Sunday was cut short. He came out of the game on the Browns’ second drive and was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt. Teller left the game after a 3rd-and-12 completion to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 3:12...
Browns at Dolphins: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 10 game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns are looking for a strong start to the second half of their season as they take on the Miami Dolphins on the road today. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is at 1 p.m. EDT. To come away with a second straight win, Cleveland will...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home following a five-game road trip as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. EDT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last three. Before this short losing stint, the Cavs had won eight in a row.
Cavaliers dealt 106-101 loss by Warriors: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers limped to the finish of their five-game west coast road trip with a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday. Here’s what the numbers tell us about the defeat. 11. The Warriors won their 11th consecutive regular season matchup against the Cavaliers, their...
Real or Phony? We will find out a lot about the Cleveland Browns in next few weeks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns start the second half of their season in Miami Sunday. Are they another 3-5 perpetually frustrating team, or are they better than that? Let’s talk about it. QUESTION: Do you agree with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who said: “The Browns are no joke....
