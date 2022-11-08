WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! Unseasonably warm weather continued this afternoon as highs soared well into the 70s. You will feel a big difference into Sunday with only 50s and 60s as a cold front passes through the region and winds shift to bring in much cooler air from the north. Expect a few isolated showers overnight and early Sunday ahead of the front. Atmospheric conditions will provide a good chance for frost Sunday night with the middle 30s expected away from the immediate coastline.

