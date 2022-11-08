Read full article on original website
WECT
Battleship half marathon happening Sunday, some traffic impacts in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Veterans Day traditions continue Sunday with the Battleship half marathon. There will be about 2,000 participants representing 35 states and 4 countries, including men and women serving in the United States Military. The race starts at 7:00 a.m. on Front Street between Princess Street and Market...
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WECT
Wilmington play seeks to educate community on 1898 Massacre and Coup d’état
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A play showing at Thalian Hall this weekend is seeking to educate attendees on the events that transpired in Wilmington 124 years ago. “What The River Knows” is finally taking the stage after a third try and over twenty years of work. This passion...
WECT
“It’s wonderful:” Wilmington community honors America’s Veterans
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington has a significant military history. As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. “Being able to come back home...
WECT
Northside Church to host Feast of Hope for people in need
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a cold front arrives tonight, temps dive into Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! Unseasonably warm weather continued this afternoon as highs soared well into the 70s. You will feel a big difference into Sunday with only 50s and 60s as a cold front passes through the region and winds shift to bring in much cooler air from the north. Expect a few isolated showers overnight and early Sunday ahead of the front. Atmospheric conditions will provide a good chance for frost Sunday night with the middle 30s expected away from the immediate coastline.
WECT
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: much cooler and breezy conditions to wrap up the weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! You will feel a big difference today with only 50s and 60s as a cold front passes through the region and winds shift to bring in much cooler air from the north. Atmospheric conditions will provide a chance for frost Sunday night with the middle 30s expected away from the immediate coastline.
WECT
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most...
WECT
Cameron Art Museum to celebrate 60 years at fall gala
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will hold its 60-year Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12 to celebrate the arts. “This year’s gala will feature music from Mangroove along with party-band headliners Fantasy taking over the dance floor. CAM Cafe’s Chef Chip Pridgen and community partners will be showcasing their culinary skills with delicious food and craft cocktails. A raffle to an incredible destination of the winner’s choice will be part of the evening’s festivities as well,” states CAM in a press release.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: remnants of Nicole, drier weather with a big temp drop ahead
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team is wrapping up its First Alert Action Day program this Veterans Day Friday, November 11 as weather settles down - and gradually chills down - over the weekend. The risk of a leftover shower or storm will stay in place through early Saturday morning as remnants of Nicole trek northeast through the weekend.
WECT
Wilmington leaders considering loan for permanent supportive housing rehabilitation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a loan of up to $698,593 to Cape Fear Collective for the rehabilitation of permanent supportive housing in Wilmington. Funds would come from money in the Community Development Block Grant - Corona Virus that was previously allocated for permanent supportive...
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WECT
5th annual SENC Veterans Day Parade held on Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington. Thousands of people lined 3rd Street, waving American flags and cheering as the parade made its way through downtown. The parade lasted about an hour and a half and featured more than 80 different groups of veterans. After the parade there was live music and food trucks for people to enjoy.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dobby from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dobby, who is approximately 4 years old, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Although shy, Dobby is a very sweet dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation, per her handlers. At a young age, it is believed that she was hit by...
WECT
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
WECT
Armed robbery suspect in custody, charged with robbery of two Dollar General stores
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after allegedly robbing two Dollar General stores in New Hanover County. Kenneth Norville has been arrested for both armed robberies of the Dollar General on Castle Hayne Rd and Long Ridge Way, off of North College Road. Norville has...
