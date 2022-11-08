Key West’s swimming program has been a strong one for many years, so to be a standout for the Conchs, it takes a little bit extra. Junior Alexander “AJ” Smith has put in the work to become one of the program’s greatest standouts. Smith won the FHSAA 2A District 16 title in the 50 freestyle event, qualifying him for regionals. While he was at it, he qualified for three more events, including two relays and the 100 freestyle individual race. His regional time of 22.75s in the 50 was fast enough to earn him a bid to states, making him the lone representative for the Conchs. Coach Lori Bosco feels that AJ has more to give at states as he zeroes in on a single race and continues to improve. For his steadfast training, stellar times and focus on teamwork, AJ Smith is this week’s Key’s Weekly Athlete of the Week.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO