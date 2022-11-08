Read full article on original website
Everything a First-Timer Should Now about Key west Vacation Rentals
keysweekly.com
CROWDS FORCE FLOAT FROM FANTASY FEST PARADE; BLACK COMMUNITY BLAMES RACISM
Members of Key West’s black community are crying foul, accusing Fantasy Fest organizers and some city police officers of racism — a claim organizers and police ardently deny. A Fantasy Fest parade float, organized by residents of Bahama Village and featuring black dancers in African costumes, was turned...
speedonthewater.com
FPC ‘Letting People Make Their Own Decisions’ On Key West Departures
This Wednesday’s marine forecast for the Florida Keys from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Data Buoy Center is less than enticing with 20- to 25-knot north/northwest winds, scattered showers and “very rough” bay waters is creating concern among participants in the 30th annual Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run. More than 270 boats are registered for the event and scheduled to depart in Wednesday and Thursday waves.
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: KEY WEST CITY ATTORNEY SUBMITS SCATHING RESIGNATION LETTER
Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith called it quits on Wednesday, Nov. 9, tendering a scathing resignation to the mayor and city commissioners after 16 years as their lead legal counsel. Smith will become co-general counsel for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority with attorney Bob Feldman, as of the water...
225batonrouge.com
This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state
Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
keysweekly.com
WHAT WILL A ‘REVITALIZED’ DUVAL STREET LOOK LIKE? PLUS, MAYOR CRITICIZES ATTORNEY
Key West officials at the Nov. 1 city commission meeting chose a consulting firm to re-envision and revitalize Duval Street and approved the job description for the next city manager. As of noon on Nov. 1, six people had applied for the job. Applicants have until Nov. 30 to respond...
fox13news.com
Florida deputies: Man steals boat in attempt to return to Cuba because he 'disliked living in the U.S.'
MARATHON, Fla. - Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man for stealing a boat because they said he "disliked living in the U.S." and wanted to go back to Cuba. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Cristian Torres Perez stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from his former employer in Marathon, located in the Florida Keys.
speedonthewater.com
Image Of The Week: Pure Key West Joy, Lilly Style
Among the photos that stood out from yesterday’s raceboat parade down Duval Street in Key West, Fla., the best one barely involved a boat. The image captured Brit Lilly and his wife, Amanda, riding the hitch between the Huski Chocolate team hauler its 47-foot catamaran. But what it really...
keysweekly.com
11 CADETS GRADUATE FROM FLORIDA KEYS LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY
The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) Academy No. 81 with a ceremony on Oct. 28 at Coral Shores High School’s auditorium. Eleven cadets successfully completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.
keysweekly.com
TEMPORARY TRAFFIC LIGHT INSTALLED AT COCO PLUM BRIDGE IN MIDDLE KEYS
The City of Marathon has installed a temporary traffic light to replace stop signs managing the single-lane flow of traffic over Coco Plum Bridge. The traffic light alternates traffic in two directions – coming from Overseas Highway and from the Coco Plum neighborhood – over the one-lane span.
keysweekly.com
MONROE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MONITORS SUBTROPICAL STORM NICOLE
Monroe County Emergency Management, in coordination with the National Weather Service in Key West and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, is closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole. At this time, there are no protective actions in place for the Florida Keys. According to the National Weather Service Key West, there...
speedonthewater.com
Race World Offshore Cancels Wednesday Races In Key West
Despite the organization’s best intentions, Key West, Fla.-based Race World Offshore, which is producing the American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships in Key West this week, announced tomorrow’s first round of racing has been cancelled. The M CON Racing team of Tyler Miller and Myrick...
flkeysnews.com
One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash
A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
keysweekly.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: ALEXANDER ‘AJ’ SMITH
Key West’s swimming program has been a strong one for many years, so to be a standout for the Conchs, it takes a little bit extra. Junior Alexander “AJ” Smith has put in the work to become one of the program’s greatest standouts. Smith won the FHSAA 2A District 16 title in the 50 freestyle event, qualifying him for regionals. While he was at it, he qualified for three more events, including two relays and the 100 freestyle individual race. His regional time of 22.75s in the 50 was fast enough to earn him a bid to states, making him the lone representative for the Conchs. Coach Lori Bosco feels that AJ has more to give at states as he zeroes in on a single race and continues to improve. For his steadfast training, stellar times and focus on teamwork, AJ Smith is this week’s Key’s Weekly Athlete of the Week.
keysweekly.com
KEYS SWIMMERS ARE STATE-BOUND
Coral Shores and Key West had successful regional races and both teams qualified athletes to move on to the next level: states. Coral Shores will compete in the FHSAA 1A Championships on Friday, Nov. 11, and Key West will participate in the 2A event on the 12th. Both events are being held in Stuart, at the Sailfish Splash Park Aquatic Athletics Center.
