wsiu.org
State Week: Dems win big, GOP deals with fallout
Illinois state government will stay in Democratic hands. Gov. JB Pritzker and other statewide candidates swept Republicans on election night. The Democrats also increased their legislative supermajority. As for the Illinois GOP, the results set off a chain reaction. Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse...
The fate of the senate could be determined by elections in Arizona and Nevada
Well, it's looking like control of the U.S. Senate is going to come down to three very close races in three states. Georgia's Senate race will go to a runoff next month. And so for now, all eyes are on Arizona and Nevada, where the results are still being counted. We've got reporters out in the southwest - NPR's Deepa Shivaram in Las Vegas, Nev., and NPR's Ximena Bustillo in Phoenix, Ariz. Hey to both of you.
Fri, Nov. 11 at 7:30pm – CapitolView
In this edition of CapitolView, host Jennifer Fuller talks with Hannah Meisel of NPR Illinois and UIS Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield about the latest news coming from the Illinois capitol. With the midterm election in the rear window, we look at what the outcomes mean for each party moving forward. We explore the legislative agenda and more, next time on CapitolView.
