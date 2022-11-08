Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints

You wrote him off, but he didn't write back. Geno Smith is, finally, getting another chance to start for an NFL franchise, and, boy, is he making the most of it. Coach Pete Carroll anointed the Seahawks' longtime backup as the team's starter following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, and so far, Smith has richly rewarded the team's faith in him. With 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,199 passing yards through nine games, Smith isn't just having a career year — he's having a career revival.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO