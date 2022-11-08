ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover: 'It's So Messy'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
Source: mega

She's over it! On the Monday, November 7, episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg revealed she's deactivating her Twitter account now that the Elon Musk-owned app has allowed users to make hateful, racially driven remarks.

"I'm getting off today because I just feel like ... it's so messy," she shared with her cohosts and audience. "I'm tired of having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they're back on. I'm just gonna get out and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back. But as of tonight, I'm done."

The star actually pulled the plug on her profile in the middle of the day, as fans will be met with a message that reads "this account doesn't exist" if they try to click on her page.

Source: mega

Prior to officially deleting it, she shared one last tweet with the community. "To everyone, thanks for everything!" she wrote. "Until we meet again! Love, Whoop."

The 66-year-old isn't the only celeb to dismiss the social media platform since Musk acquired it, as Gigi Hadid revealed on Sunday, November 6, that she "deactivated" her account as well.

Source: mega

"For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of," the model, 27, revealed via Instagram. "I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

Despite some leaving Twitter behind over the 51-year-old tech entrepreneur's new guidelines, he insisted that anyone who was previously banned from the app, such as Donald Trump, won't be allowed on — at least not right away.

Source: OK!

"Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks," he tweeted on Wednesday, November 2. "Twitter's content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence."

