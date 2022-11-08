Effective: 2022-11-15 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Localized gusts to 70 mph possible in wind favored canyons. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely to occur Wednesday morning.

