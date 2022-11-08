TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.

