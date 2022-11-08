Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special education services
TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
lawrencekstimes.com
Local control or ASAP? Opening of Treatment & Recovery Center could hinge upon competing values
If community members want the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County to open its doors sooner rather than later, they might need to weigh the value of local management against the value of a timeline. Two looming questions remained after a TRC update Wednesday evening at the Douglas County...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Community Shelter leaders explain reasons for lower capacity, issues they’re facing
The only way problems will be fixed is ‘if somebody sticks around,’ interim director says. As community members pressure the Lawrence Community Shelter to surge capacity from 50 to 125 people, team members at the shelter say they wish more people took the time to understand their decision-making process.
lawrencekstimes.com
Just Food announces new executive director
The board of directors for Just Food, the Douglas County food bank, announced Brett Hartford as the organization’s new executive director Friday morning “following a comprehensive and inclusive search,” according to a news release. Hartford was born and raised in Lawrence and is a graduate of Free...
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Lawrence community gathers to honor veterans in parade
Despite freezing temperatures, Lawrence community members gathered on Massachusetts Street to honor veterans in the annual parade, which made a return Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus. The parade’s board of directors selected Warren Corman, of Lawrence, as the grand marshal for the 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade. He’s a...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Style Scout — Fall / Winter 2022
Welcome to the new Style Scout video series, hosted by Lawrence Times TV reporter Jordan Winter, for a new take on a classic concept. In the first edition, we go trend-spotting in downtown Lawrence and take a closer look at the seasonal streetwear styles that people are rocking. If our...
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman, 23, killed in head-on crash north of Lawrence
A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night north of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested. Cheyanne Branson, of Diana, Texas, was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 near East 1250 Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a Chevy Cruze, according to the crash report. Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was eastbound in a Chevy Silverado.
