Lawrence, KS

Kansas school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special education services

TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
Just Food announces new executive director

The board of directors for Just Food, the Douglas County food bank, announced Brett Hartford as the organization’s new executive director Friday morning “following a comprehensive and inclusive search,” according to a news release. Hartford was born and raised in Lawrence and is a graduate of Free...
Photos: Lawrence community gathers to honor veterans in parade

Despite freezing temperatures, Lawrence community members gathered on Massachusetts Street to honor veterans in the annual parade, which made a return Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus. The parade’s board of directors selected Warren Corman, of Lawrence, as the grand marshal for the 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade. He’s a...
Lawrence Style Scout — Fall / Winter 2022

Welcome to the new Style Scout video series, hosted by Lawrence Times TV reporter Jordan Winter, for a new take on a classic concept. In the first edition, we go trend-spotting in downtown Lawrence and take a closer look at the seasonal streetwear styles that people are rocking. If our...
Woman, 23, killed in head-on crash north of Lawrence

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night north of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested. Cheyanne Branson, of Diana, Texas, was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 near East 1250 Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a Chevy Cruze, according to the crash report. Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was eastbound in a Chevy Silverado.
