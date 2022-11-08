Read full article on original website
High Wind Watch issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Localized gusts to 70 mph possible in wind favored canyons. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely to occur Wednesday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 09:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds have diminished across the advisory area. Therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although an advisory is no longer in effect, some local northerly winds, gusting 30 to 40 MPH, will likely continue through the afternoon.
