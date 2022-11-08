ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Fall at No. 3 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon.
Damage resulting from leak at Nebraska State Penitentiary is long term

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections says the damage resulting from a leak at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is long-term. The department said a burst pipe caused the evacuation of a housing with 134 men Thursday. The majority of these men were relocated to a new housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center. Alternative housing was also identified within Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Reception and Treatment Center.
