18 Light Thanksgiving Appetizers
Looking for creative yet light Thanksgiving appetizers, check out the recipes list below. With 18 light Thanksgiving ideas ranging from reimagined classics to new, creative appetizer recipes, you’re bound to find something you and your guests will love! Including recipes for shrimp appetizers, cheeseballs, appetizers, bacon appetizers, fruit appetizers, appetizer salads, and more. Happy Thanksgiving!
