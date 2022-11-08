ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity

By NARDOS HAILE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnLxl_0j2XscBC00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday's Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes.

Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede and Founding Partner and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede also joined Kardashian to receive the inaugural award.

The fashion industry's equivalent of the Oscars was held in person Monday night and hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne and designers and CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. The evening commemorated the history of American fashion and 60 years of the fashion organization.

“We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend and I see so many of you are doing just that,” Kardashian said to the starry audience that included her sisters Khloe and Kendall and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Martha Stewart presented the award to Kardashian, who had to make a quick announcement when a phone rang right before she started speaking. “Mom, turn your phone off,” Kardashian said to Jenner to laughter from the audience.

The Kardashians were fully represented at the show, with Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner watching as their sister accepted her honor.

Other big wins were Elena Velez for 2022's Emerging Designer of the Year.

Velez shouted out Middle America in her acceptance speech. “We also have a perspective on the fashion industry that deserves to be heard. So, with this sort of recognition this kind of fortifies that mission and allows me to serve as a pipeline in the industry for other local artisan craftspeople.”

Law Roach was honored with a new award recognizing stylists for their work.

“Once upon a time, there was a queen born on the south side of Chicago. A queen who was a fear force for good and for beauty and she changed the landscape of fashion just by being her,” Kerry Washington said, retelling the story of Roach’s early life.

He shared with the audience that he was watching the CFDA Awards in 2016 from behind the scenes as Zendaya’s stylist.

“I watched from the kitchen as the waiters served your food and I just said to myself, ‘One day I’m going to be on that stage.’ I am an example that anything and everything is possible,” Roach said.

Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, and Christina Ricci were among other presenters on a night when a variety of designers took home trophies and Lenny Kravitz received the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award.

“(Kravitz is) effortless, cool, eclectic, fearless,” Cooper said while introducing Kravitz. “Whatever it is, he’s got it. And when it comes to fashion, there’s no one cooler. There is no other musician alive today who wears leather and leopard like Lenny."

“My mother's closet was my own personal boutique. I put on scarfs, belts, platform boots, boas emulating my heroes from the Jackson Five, Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone, David Bowie and Miles Davis,” Kravitz said, recounting his youth growing up in the late 60s and 70s.

Last year, Zendaya was the youngest person to win the Icon award. Previous recipients have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

Cher also made a surprise appearance to present an honor to stylist Patti Wilson. “Fashion is to be fun and feared and Patti Wilson is fearless,” Cher said.

The accessories design award went to Raul Lopez.

In the American designer categories, Catherine Holstein won the womenswear prize for KHAITE and Emily Adams Bode Aujla took the prize for menswear designer.

The Board of Trustee's Award was awarded to Virgil Abloh to honor the late designer's contribution to global fashion. The award was received by his wife, Shannon Abloh, who said "what he was able to accomplish in his short 41 years will live on to inspire all of us for decades to come."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
netflixjunkie.com

Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Variety

Jay-Z Tops Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists List as Kanye West’s Net Worth Nosedives

Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs are the wealthiest current hip-hop acts, according to a list compiled by former longtime Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg. These lists have been fairly predictable in recent years, but as Greenburg notes, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks led many businesses to pull out of their relationships with him, most notably Adidas, and caused his net worth to drop dramatically from billionaire status. Consequently, his “two-year run in ten-figure territory is over—and hip-hop’s wealth hierarchy has seen its biggest shakeup to date,” Greenburg wrote on his Zogblog substack.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
RadarOnline

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track

Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slays In Super Sexy Copper Cutout Dress At CFDA Awards: Photo

Khloe Kardashian came to slay at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The stunning mother of two, 38, arrived at the 60th annual awards in a skin-tight metallic brown dress that left very little to the imagination. The LaQuan Smith gown featured a high neckline that wrapped the side of Khloe’s right shoulder and gave way to a deep slit that went across her underboob and torso. The left sleeve was a full sleeve. Khloe’s dress also had a beautiful train that looked as if it was melting away into a dazzling puddle of copper.
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian reveals she turned down past Met Gala invites

No snub here! Khloé Kardashian may not have made her Met Gala debut until 2022 — almost a decade after sister Kim — but on Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” she revealed she was asked to attend before then. “I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go,” Khloé said in a confessional interview. “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.” In fact, the Good American co-founder might not have attended this past May, had it not been for Kim. “Good old Kimberly has a way with words,” she said. “And I am also...
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds

Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼‍♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life. The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit. @khloékardashian All hail @Kris ...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy