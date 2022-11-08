LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections says the damage resulting from a leak at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is long-term. The department said a burst pipe caused the evacuation of a housing with 134 men Thursday. The majority of these men were relocated to a new housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center. Alternative housing was also identified within Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Reception and Treatment Center.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO