wufe967.com
San Antonio woman arrested for human smuggling after ten migrants bail out of pickup truck during traffic stop
A San Antonio woman was arrested on human smuggling charges after 10 migrants bailed out of her pickup truck during a traffic stop in Zavala County, Texas. Eight of the migrants jumped over a fence along U.S. 57 and were able to get away. Two other migrants from Mexico were apprehended near the scene.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-elected
Governor Greg Abbott has faced criticism after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Valade, Texas which is close to San Antonio. But an overwhelming majority of the local citizens voted for him again as they had in the past two elections and will begin a third term as governor.
'We’re not going to fold': Families of Uvalde victims not backing down on fight for change after election results
UVALDE, Texas — Families of Uvalde shooting victims expressed disappointment and frustration over Tuesday night’s election results, but they’re not backing down from continuing to fight for change and accountability. Uvalde County residents overwhelmingly supported Gov. Greg Abbott who garnered 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger...
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
keranews.org
Despite outrage over the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Uvalde residents voted to keep the state’s GOP in power
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in May, calls for gun-law reform reached a fever pitch as outraged Texans blamed state leaders and the firearm policies they champion for being partly responsible for the massacre. On Tuesday, however, the outrage that still exists for...
Listening and speaking with parents is one of the main goals for interim Uvalde superintendent
SAN ANTONIO — Just three days into his interim role, Gary Patterson sat down and spoke one-on-one with KENS 5 about his priorities during his term. Patterson will serve while Dr. Hal Harrell, who recently retired following demands for his resignation in wake of the Robb Elementary shooting. Patterson...
