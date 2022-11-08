ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

SWFL residents experiencing anxiety ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDqeP_0j2XsPed00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Walking around neighborhoods in southwest Cape Coral off of Chiquita Boulevard, the streets are looking a little more recognizable — but still not healed.

“You go from corner to corner on this block, it doesn’t even look like the same neighborhood,” said Fuji Lopez.

Fuji, his wife, and their three kids have been living in this RV since Hurricane Ian damaged their home more than a month ago. Now, he’s worried about his new roofing materials getting damaged in another storm.

Or worse, his RV floating away.

“I am a veteran and 100 percent disabled because of PTSD. The anxiety is kicking my butt,” said Lopez.

Even though there is no heavy rain or storm surge predicted for this week’s storm, the flashbacks of Ian will have Lopez spending all of Tuesday preparing for the worst.

“I have about 20 tanks of gasoline in the house. I am going to get them filled up and chalk the mobile home better,” said Lopez.

He is trying to avoid any setbacks to all of the work he has done to rebuild so far.

Mental health expert April Daniel said she’s seen an uptick in people reaching out for help.

“More people trusting this to not just be another tropical event,” said Daniel.

She said we were all dealing with acute anxiety before the storm.

“We are looking at post-traumatic stress syndrome as a diagnosis when symptoms last for longer than a month,” said Daniel.

She said the best thing people can do now is reach out for help if they need it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples

On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday

Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian

So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River

The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on I-75 in Naples on Sunday

A fatal crash on I-75 in Naples happened near mile marker 93 Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a complete roadblock in the northbound lane of I-75. It is unclear how many people died and got injured in the crash.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy