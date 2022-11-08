Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner

GILROY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect .

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 3 for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center with life-threatening injuries, GPD said. She survived but was seriously injured. Police said an infant child was also present at the time of the shooting.

Martinez-Guerrero was arrested in the area of Griffin Street and Rianda Street in Salinas on Nov 7. Salinas Police Department officers took him into custody without incident.

Martinez-Guerrero was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, conditions likely to produce great bodily harm or death to a child and other firearm-related charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call GPD Detective Corporal Jesus Cortez at (408) 846-0425. Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can call (408) 846-0339.

