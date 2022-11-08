Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Dictators and elections
Now we know there are multiple sources of Russian interference in American elections. Putin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so, “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere in American elections. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
Key senator raises the heat on Musk after he’s impersonated on Twitter: ‘Fix your companies. Or Congress will’
"Twitter must explain how this happened and how it will prevent it from happening again," Senator Ed Markey wrote Musk.
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
Boebert has a dismal record
To the few folks out there who still support Lauren Boebert, I ask you to explain a statement she made at a rally: “How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?” Boebert asked a crowd at a Christian campaign event in June. “Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”
Danforth: Don’t call it a ‘comeback’
Dave Danforth is on assignment this week, so we are running one of his past columns. This one originally appeared June 29, 2008. “Did anybody see you come here?” the query comes. “That’s the fourth time I’ve been asked,” answers the impeccably dressed woman at the gate....
What makes Adam run?
Why did Adam run for Congress? He imitated Boebert’s policies. He griped that Boebert’s many bills haven’t been passed. But that’s because she was in the minority for two years. Now she’ll be in the majority. Is there a magic wand that Adam would use to pass bills in the minority? Adam ran because he had the money and the ego. Neither helps the constituents of CD3.
Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police officers returned Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation. Yet one official still described the city as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
