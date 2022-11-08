ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Defense stands up, Tua keeps going - 10 thoughts on Dolphins 39-17 win against Cleveland

Take a break. No, really, take a break with the Dolphins celebrating a 39-17 win against Cleveland by having a bye week. This was as complementary as game as they’ve had in a while with the defense shutting down Cleveland’s strong running game and the offense contining to point up big points. Here are 10 thoughts on the game: 1. Stat of the game: Bradley Chubb 11 carries, 63 yards. At half, he ...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins put together complete performance in win over Browns, go to bye on four-game win streak

You wanted an all-around dominant performance? You got an all-around dominant performance. After the Miami Dolphins needed either the offense to pick up the defense or vice-versa in their first six wins of the season, they finally put a complete game together from both sides of the ball. The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go for a third consecutive three-touchdown game, ran for a ...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy