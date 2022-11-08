ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing, saying extra time needed for "required security protocols"

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing, saying extra time needed for “required security protocols.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

