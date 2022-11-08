ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building

After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama

There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lincoln County Inmates on the Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Galaxy of Lights is back at Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, people plan a nearly perfect trip to visit Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden. This year, the festive event is back starting Nov. 11. There are are specific nights for visitors that would like to walk or drive. Galaxy of Lights...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart

Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Updated: 19 hours ago. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout

The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 12

The Veterans Day parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody. Updated: 14 hours ago. Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy