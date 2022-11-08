Read full article on original website
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
Tuscumbia City Council to appoint new mayor
The Tuscumbia City Council will appoint a new mayor after former Mayor Kerry Underwood resigned to represent District Three in the Alabama House of Representatives.
WAAY-TV
Ivey to appoint new Madison County Commission chairman as Strong heads to Congress
Dale Strong is giving up his role as chairman of the Madison County Commission. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District. Gov. Kay Ivey will now have to select a new chairman for Madison County. For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In...
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
WAFF
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
WAAY-TV
iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building
After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
WAFF
North Alabama law firm offering free wills, legal services for veterans
FLORENCE, Ala. (WBRC) - A law firm in North Alabama is showing their appreciation for the men and women who serve and have served our country by offering free wills and some other legal services. McCutcheon and Hamner in Florence, Alabama, is continuing its Wills for Warriors program. It offers...
WAAY-TV
Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama
There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
WAFF
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
This Alabama metro area is among the top 5 in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs
The Decatur metro area is the second best place to work in manufacturing in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset. The financial technology company placed the north Alabama city only behind Ames, Iowa in a breakdown of where manufacturing sectors are still thriving in the U.S. The...
WAFF
Galaxy of Lights is back at Huntsville Botanical Garden
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, people plan a nearly perfect trip to visit Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden. This year, the festive event is back starting Nov. 11. There are are specific nights for visitors that would like to walk or drive. Galaxy of Lights...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
WAFF
Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart
Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout
The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
WAFF
WAFF
2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day.
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
WAFF
48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 12
The Veterans Day parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody.
WAFF
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
