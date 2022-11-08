ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Player grades: SGA scores 33 points, rest of Thunder starters score 29 points in 112-103 loss to Pistons

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0expIb_0j2XpDLM00

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a chance to send a message to the Detroit Pistons that their young core is the better one. Instead, the only message the Thunder sent is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs his teammates to step up and carry their weight.

After the Thunder led by as many as 16 points, a disastrous second half helped the Pistons defeat the Thunder, 112-103. The Pistons outscored the Thunder in the final two quarters, 64-40.

The story of the game is simple: Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, the rest of the Thunder starters did not perform well.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points, the other four Thunder started combined to score 29 points.

Despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s marvelous play, it took until the fourth quarter for one of his teammates to reach 10 points. Under those circumstances, it’s nearly impossible to win most games unless Gilgeous-Alexander goes nuclear.

For the Pistons, it was a well-balanced attack as six players scored in double-digits.

Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jaden Ivey finished with 15 points, 11 rebound, six assists and three blocks. Saddiq Bey scored a team-high 25 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Let’s take a look at Thunder player grades from this nine-point loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A-plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQSio_0j2XpDLM00
Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

This is the easiest one as Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play like one of the best players in the league.

In this game, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 38 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander did not attempt a three-pointer once again this game.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30-plus points in six of his nine games this season and in 14 of his last 19 games overall.

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken the next step in his development. Now it’s time for other members of the roster to do so as well.

Josh Giddey: F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19elBR_0j2XpDLM00
Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

This was a flat out awful game for Josh Giddey and it’s been a rough stretch for the second-year guard overall.

Giddey finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 25 minutes. Giddey was a minus-12 and did not play the final nine minutes of the game.

Giddey has played timid and it looks like he’s lost some confidence with his shot — missing attempts around the paint that he usually makes in floaters, finger rolls and running layups.

Not playing the final nine minutes in a winnable game is a telling sign that Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault thinks Giddey is currently in a funk. How much longer he’ll be in it is up for him to decide.

Lu Dort: F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu1Gz_0j2XpDLM00
Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

From reading Twitter, the fanbase’s patience is running thin for Lu Dort.

Another lackluster shooting performance certainly does not help with that as he finished with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Dort entered the game shooting 19.6 percent from three on 5.7 three-point attempts. Against the Pistons, Dort went 1-of-6 from outside.

Unlike Giddey, Dort got some fourth-quarter run as he played the final 1:52 but it’s still not an encouraging sign that Daigneault waited that late to sub him back into the game.

Just like with Giddey, when you’re unplayable for most of the fourth quarter of a close game, you deserve an F.

The veteran wings: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nPiC_0j2XpDLM00
Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Now for some positives.

With the Thunder starters struggling, Daigneault had to rely on his veterans Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala and both delivered.

Williams finished with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, eight rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. Muscala finished with 11 points on 3-of-7 three-point shooting and four rebounds in 15 minutes.

Both were just two of four Thunder players that finished with a positive plus-minus — Williams was a plus-11 while Muscala was a plus-nine.

When the Thunder were making a run in the fourth quarter, it involved both veterans. A big criticism for Daigneault from me was why he didn’t go to his two veterans a lot sooner and played them more often when it was clear most of the young roster sans Gilgeous-Alexander did not have it going.

Nonetheless the reasoning, both players were great and immediately contributed off the bench.

Highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum's witty response to his trash talk at the free-throw line

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Memphis’ Ja Morant are two of the best young players in the NBA, and they showed us why on Monday evening. Tatum finished with 39 points while Morant finished with 30 points, also adding 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It was a close game until the very end, and the Celtics had a one-point lead when Tatum earned a trip to the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucks' Jevon Carter had the best answer ever when asked about his career-high scoring performance

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is a very underrated basketball player, and he just had the best game of his professional career. The 27-year-old helped lead the Bucks to a 136-132 double-overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Carter finished with 36 points and 12 assists in 45 minutes. Each of those marks was a career-high for the 6-foot-1 former West Virginia guard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
DETROIT, MI
WCNC

Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS New York

Randle, Knicks rain 3s down on Timberwolves in convincing win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York's season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, RJ Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks (5-5), who built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance.Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (5-6), who faced a deficit of double-digit points over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy