Degrowth: A dangerous idea or the answer to the world's biggest crisis?
Conventional economic logic hinges on a core assumption: Bigger economies are better, and finding ways to maintain or boost growth is paramount to improving society. But what if growth is at best doing little to fix the world's problems, and at worst fostering the destruction of the planet and jeopardizing its future?
Biden arrives in Cambodia looking to counter China's growing influence in Southeast Asia
President Joe Biden underscored the US partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Saturday as "the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy" as he seeks to counter China's growing influence ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Monday. The weekend of meetings...
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
Biden says US is back as a leader on fighting climate change as he urges all nations to step up their ambitions
President Joe Biden on Friday used a short visit to the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt to tell the world the United States was ready to take back its leadership role on fighting a warming planet after the passage of one of the president's key priorities. In a...
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy. Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for climate...
India's top court orders release of six people convicted of killing former PM Rajiv Gandhi
India's top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted of killing the country's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, 31 years after their imprisonment. The Supreme Court released Nalini Sriharan, the only woman convicted in the case, and five men, according to Anand Landge, the lawyer for the petitioners.
China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers
China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, in a sign of a limited easing of its stringent zero-Covid policy. The new measures were announced Friday following a meeting by the ruling Communist Party's top...
Microsoft blames Russian military-linked hackers for ransomware attacks in Poland and Ukraine
Hackers linked to Russia's military were very likely behind ransomware attacks last month on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organizations, Microsoft said Thursday. The revelation will raise concerns in Washington and European capitals that allies supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion could face greater cyber threats from Moscow. Poland is...
Crypto CEO warns his industry faces 2008-style crisis, calls regulator scrutiny 'a good thing'
The reeling crypto industry faces a 2008-style crisis that will lead to a much-needed regulatory crackdown, crypto CEO Changpeng Zhao warned on Friday. "It's devastating for the industry. A lot of consumer confidence is shaken. We've been set back a few years," Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said during a conference in Indonesia.
