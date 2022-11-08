ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Degrowth: A dangerous idea or the answer to the world's biggest crisis?

Conventional economic logic hinges on a core assumption: Bigger economies are better, and finding ways to maintain or boost growth is paramount to improving society. But what if growth is at best doing little to fix the world's problems, and at worst fostering the destruction of the planet and jeopardizing its future?
Biden arrives in Cambodia looking to counter China's growing influence in Southeast Asia

President Joe Biden underscored the US partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Saturday as "the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy" as he seeks to counter China's growing influence ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Monday. The weekend of meetings...
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China

Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
India's top court orders release of six people convicted of killing former PM Rajiv Gandhi

India's top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted of killing the country's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, 31 years after their imprisonment. The Supreme Court released Nalini Sriharan, the only woman convicted in the case, and five men, according to Anand Landge, the lawyer for the petitioners.
China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers

China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, in a sign of a limited easing of its stringent zero-Covid policy. The new measures were announced Friday following a meeting by the ruling Communist Party's top...
Microsoft blames Russian military-linked hackers for ransomware attacks in Poland and Ukraine

Hackers linked to Russia's military were very likely behind ransomware attacks last month on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organizations, Microsoft said Thursday. The revelation will raise concerns in Washington and European capitals that allies supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion could face greater cyber threats from Moscow. Poland is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crypto CEO warns his industry faces 2008-style crisis, calls regulator scrutiny 'a good thing'

The reeling crypto industry faces a 2008-style crisis that will lead to a much-needed regulatory crackdown, crypto CEO Changpeng Zhao warned on Friday. "It's devastating for the industry. A lot of consumer confidence is shaken. We've been set back a few years," Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said during a conference in Indonesia.

