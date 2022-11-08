ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beasley, Budd make final pushes for votes ahead of Election Day

By Lillian Donahue, Kayla Morton, Gilat Melamed
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd made their final pushes ahead of Election Day and their competitive U.S. Senate race.

According to CBS 17’s and Emerson College’s most recent poll, Beasley is five points behind Budd going into the big day.

“You know we got a little bit of work to do. We have just one day,” Beasley said to her supporters. “[But] one day is really all we need.”

Meanwhile, Budd, along with local GOP leaders at their state headquarters spent his last rally before Election Day advocating for Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

“A red wave is not something we sit back and watch. A red wave is something we get out and make happen,” Budd said.

The economy and inflation are key issues for many voters.

The same poll showed 44 percent of voters 18-34 said the economy is the key issue to determine their vote.

“The Democrats may not want to talk about it, but I’ll tell you what, people are talking about it,” Budd said.

Budd’s campaign said he plans to vote with his wife tomorrow around 9 a.m. in Farmington before traveling around to different polling sites and ending his night with a watch party in Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, Beasley is trying to become the state’s first Black U.S. senator.

Related
CBS 17

North Carolina Republicans appear to take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98 percent of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

Common Cause works to uplift minority voters through HBCU fellowship program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — They say the youth are the future. That’s why one North Carolina organization is investing time and money into them; specifically, disenfranchised Black and brown youth. Common Cause is a national, nonpartisan organization that works to ensure fair elections by holding those in power accountable through lobbying, litigation, and organizing. Bob […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

More than 2 million in NC have voted but overall turnout not expected to be record-breaking, says politics expert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2 million people in North Carolina voted before Election Day, as state election experts said they expect strong turnout Tuesday but doubt that overall turnout for the midterm election will be record-breaking.  As of Monday morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) reported that 2.15-million votes have […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

