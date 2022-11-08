Beasley, Budd make final pushes for votes ahead of Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd made their final pushes ahead of Election Day and their competitive U.S. Senate race.

According to CBS 17’s and Emerson College’s most recent poll, Beasley is five points behind Budd going into the big day.

“You know we got a little bit of work to do. We have just one day,” Beasley said to her supporters. “[But] one day is really all we need.”

Meanwhile, Budd, along with local GOP leaders at their state headquarters spent his last rally before Election Day advocating for Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

“A red wave is not something we sit back and watch. A red wave is something we get out and make happen,” Budd said.

The economy and inflation are key issues for many voters.

The same poll showed 44 percent of voters 18-34 said the economy is the key issue to determine their vote.

“The Democrats may not want to talk about it, but I’ll tell you what, people are talking about it,” Budd said.

Budd’s campaign said he plans to vote with his wife tomorrow around 9 a.m. in Farmington before traveling around to different polling sites and ending his night with a watch party in Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, Beasley is trying to become the state’s first Black U.S. senator.

