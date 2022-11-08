ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
Conway movie theater re-opens with premium seating, new wall-to-wall screens

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Get ready to pass the popcorn!. B&B Theatres Conway 12 is reopening with new heated reclining seats, front-row ottoman seats and wall-to-wall curved screens for a luxe movie-watching experience. The theater is located on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway. To purchase tickets, click here.
15-year-old business owner copes with anxiety by grooming dogs

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Zamari Thomas is just your average teen. He likes piano, and riding four-wheelers, and he also just so happens to be a 15-year-old owner of a dog grooming business of “Canine by Zamari." "We’ve always had dogs and they’ve always needed to be groomed...
Coastal football cracks Top 25 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time during the 2022 season, Coastal Carolina football has made it to the AP Top 25 Poll. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 with their 9-1 record after beating Southern Miss Saturday night. Coastal Carolina used three rushing touchdowns to earn...
