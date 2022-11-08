Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
abcnews4.com
Vehicle reported under water in Horry County; 1 person taken to hospital: Officials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Rd. for a reported vehicle under water at 6:17 a.m. One person was removed from the vehicle with injuries and transported to the hospital. The HCFR Dive Team will be assisting...
abcnews4.com
SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
abcnews4.com
Conway movie theater re-opens with premium seating, new wall-to-wall screens
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Get ready to pass the popcorn!. B&B Theatres Conway 12 is reopening with new heated reclining seats, front-row ottoman seats and wall-to-wall curved screens for a luxe movie-watching experience. The theater is located on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway. To purchase tickets, click here.
abcnews4.com
15-year-old business owner copes with anxiety by grooming dogs
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Zamari Thomas is just your average teen. He likes piano, and riding four-wheelers, and he also just so happens to be a 15-year-old owner of a dog grooming business of “Canine by Zamari." "We’ve always had dogs and they’ve always needed to be groomed...
abcnews4.com
Coastal football cracks Top 25 in latest AP Poll
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time during the 2022 season, Coastal Carolina football has made it to the AP Top 25 Poll. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 with their 9-1 record after beating Southern Miss Saturday night. Coastal Carolina used three rushing touchdowns to earn...
Comments / 0