AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Zamari Thomas is just your average teen. He likes piano, and riding four-wheelers, and he also just so happens to be a 15-year-old owner of a dog grooming business of “Canine by Zamari." "We’ve always had dogs and they’ve always needed to be groomed...

AYNOR, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO