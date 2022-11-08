ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Madsen scores 25, Utah dumps Cal State Bakersfield 72-44

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 25 points, making 6 of 9 3-pointers, and Utah cruised past Cal State Bakersfield 72-44 on Friday night. Utah's 16-2 run to open the second half turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 52-25 blowout with 13:42 remaining. Madsen, who scored 14 points in the first half, added seven points in that run.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

How to pick the best Medicare plan for you

KUTV — 'Tis the season for picking out the perfect Medicare plan for you!. Benjamin Tonga told Elora all about what the University of Utah Health Plans has to offer. For more information head to advantageumedicare.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Sugar Plums

Get ready for the holidays with these delicious sugar plums. If you happen to be in Salt Lake City, UT, head on over to Ballet West and get tickets for this holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. INGREDIENTS. 1 1/2 cups prunes. 1 cup figs, seed removed. 1/2 cup craisins. 1 heaping...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
LEHI, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy