KUTV
Madsen scores 25, Utah dumps Cal State Bakersfield 72-44
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 25 points, making 6 of 9 3-pointers, and Utah cruised past Cal State Bakersfield 72-44 on Friday night. Utah's 16-2 run to open the second half turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 52-25 blowout with 13:42 remaining. Madsen, who scored 14 points in the first half, added seven points in that run.
KUTV
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
KUTV
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
KUTV
How to pick the best Medicare plan for you
KUTV — 'Tis the season for picking out the perfect Medicare plan for you!. Benjamin Tonga told Elora all about what the University of Utah Health Plans has to offer. For more information head to advantageumedicare.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
KUTV
Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
KUTV
Community gathers to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The community came together to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi Thursday night. The owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake died on Sept. 20 due to cancer at the age of 76. His celebration of life was held at the Cathedral of...
KUTV
Cooking with Chef Bryan - Sugar Plums
Get ready for the holidays with these delicious sugar plums. If you happen to be in Salt Lake City, UT, head on over to Ballet West and get tickets for this holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. INGREDIENTS. 1 1/2 cups prunes. 1 cup figs, seed removed. 1/2 cup craisins. 1 heaping...
KUTV
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
KUTV
GALLERY: Korean War Veterans honored during 67th annual Veterans Day Concert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Friday night was the 67th Annual Veterans Day Concert. The show was held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This year's show honored the Korean War Veterans. The Utah National Guard's 23rd Army band played and a combined Granite School...
KUTV
Overdue snowmobiler found in 'great condition' after 3 hour search in Wasatch County
HEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out after family member became concerned about an overdue snowmobiler who went into the backcountry area by himself. Crews were dispatched to the Mill Hollow Reservoir area, about 24 miles east of Heber, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials with...
KUTV
One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
KUTV
UDOT officials announce alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from SLC to Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UDOT has announced possible alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington. Some are rather straight forward, but others could require some getting used to. This is the preliminary alternatives stage of the project. The goal of the project is...
KUTV
Suspect arrested after threatening Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he made threats at a business and left a fake hand grenade. Police responded to the scene at 5725 W Amelia Earhard Drive at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of the threats. They...
