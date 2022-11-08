Read full article on original website
Marie Bulot
5d ago
How in HELL can you show results when polls are still open till 6pm today???? Many, many, many ppl are still at work..... 😡 😡
Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
Colorado just legalized ‘magic mushrooms,’ an idea that’s growing nationwide
Voters in Colorado approved a ballot measure legalizing the use of psilocybin and psilocin, two psychedelic compounds found in so-called magic mushrooms, in Tuesday’s midterm election, becoming the second state to do so in two years. The measure narrowly passed, the AP projected, with 52% of the more than...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana remains essentially a one-party state
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana remains, essentially, a one-party state after Tuesday’s midterm election. Republicans are poised to increase their state Senate and House super majorities, elected Diego Morales as secretary of state by a 14% plurality despite numerous allegations of vote fraud and sexual harassment, and came within several points of picking off the 1st Congressional District seat it hadn’t held in 94 years.
Did You See the Fireball in the Southern Indiana Sky Earlier This Week?
If you happened to be outside one night earlier this week, you may have seen a bright light streak across the sky over southern Indiana and western Kentucky, and thought, "What was that?" Of course, you were probably alone, so when you told people what you saw they probably thought you were losing your mind. But, rest assured, you are not. A bright light did quickly shoot across the sky Tuesday night that could be seen by anyone in southern Indiana or western Kentucky who happened to be looking up at the right time. So, what was it?
Fireball Visible From Wisconsin to Tennessee Streaks Across the Night Sky
A fireball streaked across the American sky on Tuesday night, stretching from the Midwest to the South. Residents from Wisconsin to Tennessee captured the light on camera. The American Meteor Society said it received more than 100 reports Tuesday night of a fireball streaming across the sky. Reports came in from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and other nearby states.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Midwest States in November
As inflation continues to impact many individuals and families across America, some states are still rolling out stimulus payments to help offset the financial effects, including three key spots in...
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to Chicago
Governor Abbott and Mayor LightfootScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star to manage migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border, he started busing them to sanctuary cities. In the spring, Abbott bused migrants to Washington D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he was dealing with.
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
2022 Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, Indiana overview
Control of the Senate and House is still in question as several key races remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Senate races in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona could still determine which party controls the chambers. The following maps were provided by ABC News. Check out the maps below for...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man, woman charged with sending defense-related data to China
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) — Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department. An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe,...
20 years since historic F4 tornado swept through northeastern Indiana, northwestern Ohio
20 years ago today, a tornado swept from Blackford County, Indiana to Henry County, Ohio.
Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses
I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
Monkeys in Indiana? PETA files ‘illegal monkey shipment’ complaint
PETA officials say they have uncovered evidence that the trucking company, Quebedeaux's Transport, has made a serious violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act.
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Indiana elections 2022: Republicans aiming for longtime Democratic NW IN US House seat
Democrats have typically won the 1st District, which hugs Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline near Chicago, by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working class voters in the district that has some of the country's largest steel mills.
