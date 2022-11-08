No. 20 Notre Dame escaped an upside bid by Navy, escaping with a 35-33 win at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game was a tale of two halves. Notre Dame received the opening kickoff and scored on its first drive. On a third down, Drew Pyne recognized a blitz and delivered a pass to Audric Estime who rumbled 30-yards for his team-leading tenth touchdown of the season and the first through the air. Notre Dame led 7-0. Playing without leading tackler JD Bertrand, who was ruled out prior to kickoff, Notre Dame limited Navy's offense to 23 yards on its opening series and forced a punt.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO