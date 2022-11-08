Read full article on original website
No. 18 Irish snag OT win over No. 3 Michigan, split series
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The 18th-ranked Irish are 1-3-1 in Big Ten play after game one in the weekend series with No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines led 2-0 in the second period when Tyler Carpenter pounded home a one-timer from Jack Adams. Notre Dame cut it down to...
Notre Dame edges Radford to win home opener
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame won it's home opener in men's basketball Thursday night, 79-76 over Radford. Notre Dame was led by 5th year forward Nate Laszewski who scored 28 points, tying a career-high as well as pulling down 12 rebounds. The Irish trailed for most of the 2nd...
Highlight of the Night: New Prairie's Marshall Kmiecik 55-yard touchdown
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WSBT) — Back to New Carlisle's Miller Field, where Marshall Kmiecik gets the Regionals started with a 55 yard touchdown on the opening play of the game. Kmiecik and New Prairie roll into Semi-State with a big win over Northridge.
No. 20 Notre Dame escapes Navy upset bid 35-32
No. 20 Notre Dame escaped an upside bid by Navy, escaping with a 35-33 win at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game was a tale of two halves. Notre Dame received the opening kickoff and scored on its first drive. On a third down, Drew Pyne recognized a blitz and delivered a pass to Audric Estime who rumbled 30-yards for his team-leading tenth touchdown of the season and the first through the air. Notre Dame led 7-0. Playing without leading tackler JD Bertrand, who was ruled out prior to kickoff, Notre Dame limited Navy's offense to 23 yards on its opening series and forced a punt.
Notre Dame students "turn over a new leaf" helping community prep for winter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame students gave back to their neighbors and helped them prepare for winter. The Circle K International Club's Notre Dame chapter raked leaves for people in South Bend who have trouble doing it themselves. The annual volunteering event helps Notre Dame and local...
Brey: J.R. Konieczny to Redshirt This Year
On Wednesday, Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey announced that sophomore J.R. Konieczny will be redshirting this year to preserve a season of eligibility. With five fifth-year seniors on the current roster, Konieczny was not expected to receive much playing time in this rotation. With Konieczny using a...
Events across Michiana honor Veterans
Elkhart hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Rice Cemetery today. The event helps recognize local veterans and thanked all veterans for their service. Mayor Rod Robertson spoke, thanking those who put their lives at risk for our freedoms. The event highlighted that more than 600 veteran headstones were cleaned....
Warm November weather boosts local business
Short sleeves, ice cream and mini golf. A gorgeous day outside today, and many people and businesses made sure to take advantage of it. It was a day to soak up the sun and get outside and enjoy. Although Ninja Golf is almost open year-round, they say they’re counting their...
Green Thumb 11/12/22: Houseplants
Join Greg Leyes as we tour the lovely Garden Center at Ginger Valley, and talk about all the ways that a new houseplant will improve your life, and make your home a happier, and healthier place!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at...
South Bend water disconnection moratorium to end, shutoffs to resume in December
Since the start of the pandemic the City of South Bend has paused water shutoffs and waived late fees. That's all changing in December. Disconnection notices are being mailed out and putting thousands of households at risk of having their water cutoff. The City of South Bend's water moratorium began...
Update: All students in stable condition after semi crashes into school bus
Kosciusko County, Ind. — UPDATE: Warsaw Police have provided an update on a crash involving a school bus and a semi truck. According to police, all students who were taken to the hospital are now in stable condition. Officials say they have spoken with witnesses and have learned the...
"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities
Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
Three teens hospitalized after rollover crash
Three Sturgis teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash in St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police say it happened Friday around 11:30 in Fawn River Township. Troopers believe the 16-year-old driver lost control of a Ford F-150 while going north on Franks Avenue. The truck went off the...
Therapy dog brings joy to hospitalized veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Man's best friend is providing comfort and love for hospitalized veterans in Mishawaka. He's also helping to raise awareness of what benefits the VA can offer. The dogs also come bearing a gift of an American flag for the patients. Which also raises awareness of...
Update: Man killed in South Bend shooting
The South Bend Police Department says a 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning. Police found Lawrence Witzke on Vassar Avenue, just after 2AM. Within minutes of the shooting, officers were able to detain two suspects. They are now at the St. Joseph County Jail and are...
Local farmer says spring bird flu is to blame for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
Some are struggling to find a Thanksgiving turkey this year. If you've already got one in the bag, chances are you paid more for it. The food index increased 0.6% during the month of October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Labor Statistics. Shoppers say they're seeing the...
Slither on over to the Goshen Reptile Show
We've found someone who doesn't like this weekend's cold temperatures more than you!. These cold-blooded reptiles will be at the Goshen Reptile Expo this weekend from November 12-13. The expo is hosted at the Elkhart County Fair Grounds, 17746 County Rd 34, and is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Founder Factory: A Startup Summit for entrepreneurs and investors in Michiana
November is National Entrepreneur Month, and to highlight this, the South Bend Regional Partnership is hosting a seminar for entrepreneurs, investors and enthusiasts. It's described as a day for “Movers, Makers and Shakers." On November, 16 from 10:30 to 6L30 p.m. at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.,...
South Bend Police pursuit leads to criminal confinement charges
On Thursday, South Bend Police saw a vehicle disregard multiple stop signs near Linde Avenue and Kaley Street in South Bend around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they initiated a traffic stop but the suspect and vehicle did not stop, and police pursued the vehicle. The suspected vehicle traveled west on...
LaPorte County Fire Official: Be careful when burning outdoors
Firefighters in LaPorte County were back at the scene of a massive field fire on Friday. They were putting out hot spots after battling the blaze near Fish Lake on Thursday and overnight. Just the sheer size of the fire and what was burning made it a challenge for firefighters...
