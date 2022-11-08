ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

No. 18 Irish snag OT win over No. 3 Michigan, split series

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The 18th-ranked Irish are 1-3-1 in Big Ten play after game one in the weekend series with No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines led 2-0 in the second period when Tyler Carpenter pounded home a one-timer from Jack Adams. Notre Dame cut it down to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Notre Dame edges Radford to win home opener

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame won it's home opener in men's basketball Thursday night, 79-76 over Radford. Notre Dame was led by 5th year forward Nate Laszewski who scored 28 points, tying a career-high as well as pulling down 12 rebounds. The Irish trailed for most of the 2nd...
SOUTH BEND, IN
No. 20 Notre Dame escapes Navy upset bid 35-32

No. 20 Notre Dame escaped an upside bid by Navy, escaping with a 35-33 win at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game was a tale of two halves. Notre Dame received the opening kickoff and scored on its first drive. On a third down, Drew Pyne recognized a blitz and delivered a pass to Audric Estime who rumbled 30-yards for his team-leading tenth touchdown of the season and the first through the air. Notre Dame led 7-0. Playing without leading tackler JD Bertrand, who was ruled out prior to kickoff, Notre Dame limited Navy's offense to 23 yards on its opening series and forced a punt.
BALTIMORE, MD
Brey: J.R. Konieczny to Redshirt This Year

On Wednesday, Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey announced that sophomore J.R. Konieczny will be redshirting this year to preserve a season of eligibility. With five fifth-year seniors on the current roster, Konieczny was not expected to receive much playing time in this rotation. With Konieczny using a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Events across Michiana honor Veterans

Elkhart hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Rice Cemetery today. The event helps recognize local veterans and thanked all veterans for their service. Mayor Rod Robertson spoke, thanking those who put their lives at risk for our freedoms. The event highlighted that more than 600 veteran headstones were cleaned....
MISHAWAKA, IN
Warm November weather boosts local business

Short sleeves, ice cream and mini golf. A gorgeous day outside today, and many people and businesses made sure to take advantage of it. It was a day to soak up the sun and get outside and enjoy. Although Ninja Golf is almost open year-round, they say they’re counting their...
GRANGER, IN
Green Thumb 11/12/22: Houseplants

Join Greg Leyes as we tour the lovely Garden Center at Ginger Valley, and talk about all the ways that a new houseplant will improve your life, and make your home a happier, and healthier place!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at...
GRANGER, IN
"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities

Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Three teens hospitalized after rollover crash

Three Sturgis teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash in St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police say it happened Friday around 11:30 in Fawn River Township. Troopers believe the 16-year-old driver lost control of a Ford F-150 while going north on Franks Avenue. The truck went off the...
STURGIS, MI
Therapy dog brings joy to hospitalized veterans

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Man's best friend is providing comfort and love for hospitalized veterans in Mishawaka. He's also helping to raise awareness of what benefits the VA can offer. The dogs also come bearing a gift of an American flag for the patients. Which also raises awareness of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Update: Man killed in South Bend shooting

The South Bend Police Department says a 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning. Police found Lawrence Witzke on Vassar Avenue, just after 2AM. Within minutes of the shooting, officers were able to detain two suspects. They are now at the St. Joseph County Jail and are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Slither on over to the Goshen Reptile Show

We've found someone who doesn't like this weekend's cold temperatures more than you!. These cold-blooded reptiles will be at the Goshen Reptile Expo this weekend from November 12-13. The expo is hosted at the Elkhart County Fair Grounds, 17746 County Rd 34, and is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
GOSHEN, IN
South Bend Police pursuit leads to criminal confinement charges

On Thursday, South Bend Police saw a vehicle disregard multiple stop signs near Linde Avenue and Kaley Street in South Bend around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they initiated a traffic stop but the suspect and vehicle did not stop, and police pursued the vehicle. The suspected vehicle traveled west on...
SOUTH BEND, IN

