Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”

8 DAYS AGO