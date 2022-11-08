Read full article on original website
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
nftplazas.com
Mongolia Blazes a Trail with Blockchain Supported Education
Over in the mighty Nation of Mongolia, an amazing change has begun to revolutionize its education system. Essentially, seeing it harness the power of the Polygon network to enable NFT-backed degrees and a virtual space in the Metaverse. Through an incredible new initiative, the National University of Mongolia will spearhead...
Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers
Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.
todaynftnews.com
NFT Marketplace XOXNO Announces Support for Fiat Payments
XOXNO marketplace on MultiversX will provide support for Fiat Payments. Support for EUR and the Romanian RON confirmed by NFT marketplace XOXNO. XOXNO partner Twispay, a leading payment processor, made it all happen. The leading NFT Marketplace XOXNO on MultiversX made an announcement that it will be supporting Fiat payments...
TechCrunch
Say hello to the newest crypto startups from web3 accelerator Alliance DAO’s demo day
“This is actually worse than the 2018 bear market,” Qiao Wang, a core contributor at Alliance DAO, said, referring to the tentative plans for Binance to absorb competitor FTX. “Today, everyone was caught off guard, myself included … the last three months of working closely with our founders in All9, I’m hopeful again. It’s people like them that will push our industry forward.”
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Transferra taps Sumsub to support customer onboarding
UK-based payments firm Transferra has forged an alliance with verification platform Sumsub to enable secure onboarding for its customers. This partnership will help Transferra provide fraud protection and improved KYC verification capabilities to its clients. The company currently offers several financial services for businesses, such as UK international bank account...
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms,...
Three New Projects to Watch for 2023 in the Web3 Entertainment Market
In the world of web3 entertainment, there are several new projects that everyone will be watching in 2023. These projects can bring new ideas to the industry and introduce new levels of engagement and excitement. This article will examine three promising new projects in the space and what they offer...
TechCrunch
Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup
In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
Autoweek.com
Saudi Arabia Launches Its Own EV Brand
Ceer EV brand launched by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), as part of the country's Vision 2030 agenda. Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, will develop EVs for Ceer with its own powertrain hardware as well as tech sourced from BMW. Foxconn has recently revealed electric-vehicle concepts...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
Shift4 Launches New Payments Platform for eCommerce Businesses
Payment processing and commerce technology provider Shift4 has launched a new online payments platform for eCommerce businesses of all sizes. The platform features developer tools that enable businesses to create a customizable checkout form, supports a wide range of payment scenarios and includes smart anti-fraud tools, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
ffnews.com
Future of Cross-Border Payments | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard chats to Douglas Mackenzie about the future of cross-border payments. Stephen highlights that technology will play a pivotal role in this future, as he draws upon past experiences in the Asian market in which technologies like biometrics have been adopted into their payments ecosystem. Stephen predicts that technologies like biometrics will continue to be uptaken globally, due to both their practical & security benefits.
technode.global
Singapore's FastCo raises $7.48M in Series A funding; expects to break-even within next two years
Singapore-headquartered FastCo has announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised S$10.5 million ($7.48 million) in its Series A funding round. FastCo is the company behind FastJobs, Southeast Asia’s top non-executive job portal for both job-seekers and employers, and FastGig, Singapore’s first flexi-work recruitment app. In the extended...
geekwire.com
Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M
Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
cxmtoday.com
AMV BBDO Launches Bupa’s Campaign To Communicate New Sustainability Ambitions
Bupa’s new sustainability strategy, focusing on the intersection between human health and the health of the planet, defines the roadmap that the company will undertake over the next critical years to minimize the impact of healthcare on the planet, to find more sustainable healthcare solutions, and to create healthier, greener spaces where people can thrive.
