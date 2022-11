OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are out of SEC championship contention after losing 30-24 to Alabama this weekend at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Coming out of their bye week, the Rebels looked fresh and applied pressure early on. The offense moved the chains, and the defense was swarming to the ball carriers. Alabama did not look flustered, but it certainly struggled to find a rhythm.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO