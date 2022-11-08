Instead of bringing up the past, Brandon Staley would like everyone to focus on the here and now when it comes to the performance of his Los Angeles Chargers team. The problem though is that this year isn’t looking much different from previous seasons. No matter the coach, the Bolts continue to be blindsided by injuries and most games coming down to the final possession. The difference this time is that they are winning most of them. Two years ago, the Chargers became the second team in league history to lose three games when leading by at least 17 points. With Sunday’s 20-17 victory at Atlanta, they are the fifth team to win three games when trailing by double digits at the end of the first quarter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO