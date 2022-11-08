Read full article on original website
Middleburg OKs plan for new Panera/Citizens Bank building on Bagley Rd.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – An outlot in front of a planned Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center at Engle and Bagley roads will become the location for a new multi-tenant building slated to house a Panera Bread bakery-café and a Citizens Bank. Middleburg Heights Planning Commission approved...
Starbucks, Chipotle, Noodles & Company proposed for Nagel Crossing retail complex
Avon, Ohio - More retail is coming to Avon as Starbucks, Chipotle, and Noodles & Company (all with drive-thrus) are listed as proposed tenants at the new retail complex, Nagel Crossing off Nagel Road in front of the Residence Inn by Marriott near the Cleveland Clinic Richard E Jacobs Health Center (across from GetGo). According to information on the Goodman Real Estate Services Group website (leasing agent), Nagel Crossing features seven retail spaces, averaging approximately 2,300-square-foot each. A proposed hotel is also on the site map. For more information, go to goodmanrealestate.com, click on “Properties.”
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
Students salute veterans’ lives, sacrifices: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Army Major Christopher Zurawski and his son, Xander, were one together at a Veterans Day ceremony. The dad held his son’s hand during the Falls-Lenox Primary School’s salute to military veterans. Xander is the fourth of his five children. This was the first time Christopher attended the school’s veteran ceremony – and he enjoyed it.
Shaker schools want to support students, not divide communities. That’s why state education board should reject anti-LGBTQ+ resolution: Emmitt Jolly
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As members of the Shaker Heights Board of Education, we work with resolve to make sure our schools are safe, welcoming places for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of the color of their skin or their gender identity. We will not place any of our...
Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
Veterans treated to breakfast at Avon Lake’s Learwood Middle School
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Veterans and their families were invited to attend Learwood Middle School’s annual Veterans Day breakfast program today (Nov. 11). Student Council members assisted with serving breakfast, and the school’s orchestra, choir and band performed. During the program, several students read Patriot Essays. U.S. Army...
Light snow lands in Northeast Ohio; When will it end?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow has landed in Northeast Ohio. According to the National Weather Service, a mix of light rain and snow showers began Saturday and is expected to continue Sunday until 3 p.m. Sunday’s temperature is expected to only reach a high of 37 degrees, with a low of 31.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
November is National Family Caregivers Month: Cheryl Kanetsky
Guest columnist Cheryl Kanetsky is interim executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter. November is National Family Caregivers Month. In Ohio, there are 220,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease -- and 442,000 unpaid caregivers. These caregivers, along with more than 11 million family members and friends...
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Cleveland Public Library celebrates the opening of its Hough branch with the help of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Public Library’s Hough branch is opening its doors to the public. To celebrate the occasion, the library will offer the public an array of activities, a live performance from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, and even a few words from the world-renowned poet, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni.
Kids play chicken with cars on Halloween: Bay Village Police
On Oct. 31 at 7:59 p.m. officers received a complaint of kids playing chicken with cars. The primary offender was dressed as a dinosaur. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the group.
Parallax in Tremont closing for now; restaurateur Bruell calls business climate ‘off the rails’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Parallax in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is closed because of the ongoing labor crisis, though Zack Bruell, who owns the restaurant with his son Julian, says he is considering reopening. “In my mind, I’m down but not out,” he said.
Waterbury Road resident reports stolen vehicle: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Waterbury Road. A resident of Waterbury Road called the police department at 4:24 a.m. on Oct. 27 to report finding her vehicle missing. Broken glass was spotted in the driveway near where the car was parked. OVI: Nicholson Avenue. An officer at 7:55...
Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
Diagnosis Leads to an Unexpected Opportunity for Medina Student
MEDINA, Oho – For Cedarville junior business management student Summer Gray, a surprise medical diagnosis led to an unexpected opportunity to serve as an honorary hero for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In October 2021, Gray started having difficulty swallowing. After a series of blood tests and doctor appointments...
Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville
BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
